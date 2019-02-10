Lady Gaga Uses Grammys Win for "Shallow" to Make Powerful Statement About Mental Health Struggles

Lady Gaga just added to her Grammy collection. Gaga and Bradley Cooper won the Grammy for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Shallow," their song from A Star Is Born. Gaga previously won two Grammys at the 2019 ceremony, one for Joanne and another for "Shallow."

The Oscar nominee accepted the award solo, Cooper was in the United Kingdom attending the BAFTAs. This was her second appearance on the Grammys stage, she helped open the show with host Alicia Keys, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Lopez and Michelle Obama.

Photos

20 Years of Grammy New Artist Winners

"Thank you, thank you so much. I've got to thank God. Thank you for looking out for me, thank you for my family at home, I love you. Thank you, I wish Bradley was here with me right now…Bradley, I loved singing this song with you. If I don't get another chance to say this, I just want to say I'm so proud to be part of a movie that addresses mental health issues, they're so important," she said on stage.

"And a lot of artists, a lot of artists deal with that. And we got to take care of each other. So, if you see somebody that is hurting, don't look away. And if you are hurting, even though it might be hard, try to find that bravery within yourself to dive deep and go tell somebody and take them up in your head with you. I love you, thank you so much to the Grammys."

Other nominees in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance included Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato for "Fall in Line," Backstreet Boys for "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," Tony Bennett and Diana Krall for "'S Wonderful," Maroon Five and Cardi B for "Girls Like You," Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton for "Say Something," and Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey for "The Middle."

