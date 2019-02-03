by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 3, 2019 2:58 PM
At the 2019 Oscars, actor and director Bradley Cooper will showcase onstage his new role: Singer.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced last week that he and Lady Gaga will perform their Oscar-nominated song "Shallow" from his movie A Star Is Born, Cooper's directorial debut, which sees him playing a famous country singer and her a rising music star. Last weekend, Cooper made a surprise onstage appearance at Gaga's show in Vegas to perform a "Shallow" duet.
"That was terrifying," Cooper told E! News' Tamara Dhia on Saturday at the 2019 Directors Guild Awards in Hollywood. "I just had to like, Zen out and just pray that I wouldn't ruin her show. Because, think about it, she just crushed it or two hours..and I thought, 'Please let me just be on pitch.'"
When asked about his Oscars performance with Gaga, Cooper said, "I'm sure I'll be terrified."
Cooper was nominated for two DGA Awards but did not take any home. He was, however, honored onstage as a nominee by his former Hangover director Todd Phillips.
Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/GC Images
Meanwhile, in addition to their nod for "Shallow," Cooper and Gaga are nominated for Oscars their leading acting roles in A Star Is Born. Cooper was not nominated in the directing category. However, the movie is nominated for Best Picture.
The 2019 Oscars will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on ABC on Sunday, February 24 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.
Watch E! on Sunday, Feb. 24 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for our comprehensive 2019 Oscars coverage followed by the Oscars telecast on ABC at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. PT!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?