Samantha Markle Shades Meghan Markle and Fiercely Defends Their Father

Getty Images; Splash News
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Dec. 17, 2018 1:53 PM
The Markle family drama continues.
After Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, accused the Duchess of Sussex of ghosting him on Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain, the royal's half-sister, Samantha Markle, took to Twitter to defend her dad and call out her sibling.
It all started when The Times of London tweeted a quote from Thomas' interview in which he claimed he loved his daughter and wanted to hear from her. A follower then replied, "Loves her so much he keeps getting his paydays with the media!" However, Samantha quickly shot the accuser down.
"He wasn't paid more on if you read or listen to the interview," she clapped back. Piers Morgan also tweeted that Thomas "received no payment" for the interview.
Similarly, she fired back after another follower expressed empathy for Thomas but claimed he should reach out privately versus through a public plea.
"He did reach out privately to exhaust," Samantha, also known as Samantha Grant, replied, "but this woman thinks it's cool to ghost an entire family, best friend of 30 years, ex-husband who treated her very well, and trade everyone out for the Royals and Clooneys."
The social shade didn't end there. After another follower suggested Thomas only stayed in the limelight for cash, Samantha reiterated her father hadn't profited from the recent interview.
"He was not paid for this and has turned down $50,000 interviews left and right over the last year," she claimed. "Take your ignorant butt cheeks and get them back in bed. Watching television is not a good thing for you."
She also took another dig at the duchess after a Twitter user claimed Meghan "should have been more supportive" of Thomas and that her "relationship is what threw him into the [spotlight]." The user also claimed that Meghan is "not a child" and needed "to start behaving like an adult."
"Time to start behaving like a humanitarian with a good and compassionate heart," Samantha added. "But if she can't do it with our own father, then it is not sincere and she can't do it all."
After a follower defended Meghan and claimed her father had "betrayed her trust," Samantha fired back.
"He only spoke out because she ghosted him [and] she betrayed him," she wrote. "It's the other way around people. Stop sucking up and get off your rose-colored glasses."
She then did so again when a social media user claimed "this man doesn't understand boundaries or consequences."
"You mean boundaries like 'I can ghost entire family, media people I no longer have a use for like Piers Morgan, my best friend of 30 years, a multitude of staff members and no on can anything about me.' Yeah right. Stop you're ant-line mentality."
After another follower asked what Thomas did to Meghan to cause the estrangement, Samantha clapped back.
"He gave her everything and is an incredible dad," she wrote. "Why did she goes to her best friend of 30 years, the entire family, Piers Morgan, and why did her staff members quit? I guess everything does something to her. Classic narcissism."
This wasn't the only time Samantha criticized her half-sister this month. Over the weekend, she took a shot at Meghan and Prince Harry's Christmas card. The featured photo was from the couple's wedding day and showed the duke and duchess watching fireworks with their backs turned towards the camera.
"it's incredibly rude to turn your back in a Christmas photo that is meant to share warmth and good wishes with the world," Samantha wrote. "Those that criticize me for pointing out the truth, need to get that brown stuff off their noses. I hear the worlds smallest violin playing."
Then again, Samantha and Thomas have been stirring the pot ever since Meghan and Harry's engagement. As fans will recall, the two conducted several interviews with the press and Samantha continued to promote her book The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister. Things then took a dramatic turn when Thomas admitted to collaborating with the paparazzi to stage photos. He then claimed he experienced a series of heart issues—causing him to miss the royal wedding and have Prince Charles walk Meghan down the aisle instead.
Now that Harry and Meghan have a little one on the way, Thomas hopes he can be involved in his future grandchild's life.
"I'm certainly hoping everything goes well and they produce a beautiful baby. I'm certainly hoping I'll get to see a little Meghan or a little Harry. That would be very nice," he told ITV. "I look forward to that happening. I'm hopeful. I think it should happen. I think she'll make a great mom, and maybe things will soften a little bit and we'll connect again."
