Samantha Markle Slams Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Over Christmas Card

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Dec. 16, 2018 2:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, Firework display

Chris Allerton/PA Wire

Critical tweets of Meghan Markle, we meet again.

To no one's surprise, Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle slammed the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harryafter the couple released their Christmas card on Friday.

It wasn't so much what Meghan and Harry's holiday card said that gave Meghan cause for critique, but instead what it didn't say. Or, rather, what it didn't show.

The Duke and Duchess' Christmas card featured a never-before-seen photo of the couple on their wedding night as the two of them stared off into the distance looking at fireworks. Meghan and Harry's arms are intertwined, but we only see them from the back. Their faces aren't visible. 

Read

What's Going on With Meghan Markle and Her Staff: Untangling the Duchess of Sussex's High Turnover Rate

This provided more than enough fodder for Samantha to begin a Twitter tirade against her half-sister.

Samantha Markle, Meghan Markle

Twitter

Kensington Palace tweeted the Christmas card photo, and the 53-year-old was pretty inclined to comment. "Interesting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their backs turned," she wrote. "Is this towards the world or just the Ragland and Markle family? It's a bit sad. Face the Christmas spirit."

Samantha has previously criticized Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, in other tweets before. The former Suits star, however, has an incredibly tight-knit bond with her mother.

Meghan's half-sister continued to call out the royals in another set of tweets. She wrote on Saturday, "it's incredibly rude to turn your back in a Christmas photo that is meant to share warmth and good wishes with the world. Those. that criticize me for pointing out the truth, need to get that brown stuff off their noses. I hear the worlds smallest violin playing."

Meghan Markle, Samantha Markle Grant

Getty Images; Splash News

The idea of "turning your back" sustained itself in a third tweet on Saturday. "turn your backs to people on a Christmas card is rude," she wrote. "if you want to be private you don't do it on a Christmas card but the world sees. That's like saying merry Christmas look at my butt."

Samantha's negative words about Meghan and the royals are not new. Attempts at extending an olive branch have been few and far between as well.

In October, Samantha flew to London and tried getting into Kensington Palace to deliver a letter to the Duchess, but she was subsequently turned away by palace security. She said in an interview on Oct. 1, "I've always wanted to see London, but really I wanted to make the trip and sort of speak the wishes and thoughts and sentiments of my father, and hopefully get a message to my sister."

She continued, "I was hoping maybe we would have the chance to speak—that she would know I was here. But I don't think that's going to happen." 

A few weeks later, Samantha apologized for any "past tension" but then called Meghan a "liar" after she gave a speech in Fiji on her royal tour of the South Pacific.

Samantha has been one of the biggest defenders of their father, Thomas Markle. She even brought him up in another tweet about Meghan and asked, "How about reaching out to our elderly father while you're parading around doing good deeds with the humanitarian mask on?"

He did not attend the royal wedding and has been vocal about his estranged relationship with Meghan. In an interview with The Mail on Sunday last week, he criticized the royal family and insisted Meghan and Harry put up "a wall of silence."

He had one wish and request for Meghan: "If she would just speak to me, things could be different."

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Priyanka Chopra

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Meghan Markle, Sold Out Items of 2018, The Year In...

"The Meghan Effect" Is Very Real: All of the Clothes Meghan Markle Wore That Sold Out in 2018

The Year In: Meghan Markle's Style That Sells

Mary Queen of Scots Feature

Conspiracy, Betrayal and Beheadings: The Bloody Truth About the Epic Royal Rivalry in Mary Queen of Scots

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis, Family Portrait

See the Royal Family's Christmas Cards Through the Years

Royal Family's Official Christmas Cards: Cutest Details

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis, Family Portrait

All the Details on Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' Christmas Card Looks

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.