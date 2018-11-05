Idris Elba Is People's Sexiest Man Alive 2018

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Nov. 5, 2018 8:55 PM
Sorry, Gwen Stefani: Blake Shelton is no longer People's "Sexiest Man Alive."
"I feel like sexy ends when I'm not 'Sexiest Man Alive' anymore," Shelton joked with Ellen DeGeneres on her show earlier today. "I don't feel like it exists anymore. I feel like it's over."
As the country music superstar's reign came to an end, Jimmy Fallon revealed on NBC's The Tonight Show Monday that Idris Elbais being honored in 2018. Elba appeared on the late-night show via Skype from London, where he smiled nonstop and joked about being the 33rd person in Hollywood to receive the title, after the weekly magazine first recognized Mel Gibson 1985.
Previous "Sexiest Man Alive" honorees include Dwayne Johnson (2016), David Beckham (2015), Chris Hemsworth (2014), Adam Levine (2013), Channing Tatum (2012), Bradley Cooper (2011), Ryan Reynolds (2010), Johnny Depp (2009) and Hugh Jackman (2008), among other Hollywood hunks. Queer Eye's Fab 5—Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness—are also featured in this year's issue, on newsstands Friday.
Louis Maldonado, meanwhile, was recently named People's "Sexiest Chef Alive."
NBC
So, what does Elba make of being this year's dream dude?
"My mum is going to be very proud," the Luther star said.
When Fallon asked for "a little smolder," Elba looked pensively into the distance, perfecting the smolder. He also shared a "shy smile" and showed off his muscles while thanking People for the "amazing" honors.
Each one of People's "Sexiest Man Alive" honorees brought something different to the table, but in general, they all had the same effect on women. "People really think of 'sexy' beyond physical appearance—although that certainly helps," editorial director Jess Cagle told NBC 4 New York three years ago. "They like the idea of a guy who would be a good husband and father. We always feel out the readers to see what they want, and then we just argue about it!"
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)
