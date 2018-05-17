Khloe Kardashian Shares Inspirational Quotes as She Rebuilds Her Trust in Tristan Thompson

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 17, 2018 10:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Pregnant, Baby Bump, 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Party

Getty Images for Rémy Martin // Jerritt Clark

Khloe Kardashian seems to be putting the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal behind her.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media this week to post a series of quotes that seemed to allude to the recent drama.

On Monday, Khloe shared a quote on Instagram about finding where one's heart belongs.

"It's all about who you look for in a crowded room," the quote read. "That's where your heart belongs."

Then, yesterday, she tweeted about being kind to others. 

"You will never ever regret being kind to someone," she wrote. "Always try to give without expectations. Whether that be something tangible or emotional." 

She later shared the importance of communication and not living in the past.

"Communicate," one Instagram post read. "Even when it's uncomfortable or uneasy. One of the best ways to heal is simply getting everything out."

Another stated, "Don't live the same year 75 times and call it a life."

Read

Khloe Kardashian's Quiet New Life—The Truth About Why She's Staying in Cleveland

News of Tristan's cheating allegations broke in early April—just days before the Revenge Body star gave birth to their daughter True Thompson. While a source told E! News, Khloe was "quite devastated" over the scandal, the insider suggested she's also  "trying to move forward." 

"Khloe has given Tristan another chance at their relationship, and is trying to put the pieces back together for the sake of True," another insider told E! News. "Although she is crushed by the scandal, Khloe desperately wants things to work and wants to have a complete family."

"Things are more complicated now that there is a child involved, but it was causing more stress on Khloe by being in limbo with Tristan," the source continued. "Khloe decided that the back and forth and indecisiveness on what they were going to do was taking a toll on her. She wants to brush things under the rug and move forward."

The second source said Khloe has "definitely set guidelines and boundaries for their new chapter" to ensure that she is "not embarrassed and heartbroken again." The insider also claimed that "Tristan has been trying very hard to repair the relationship since True was born."

It seems like the two are working through this challenge. The parents were spotted enjoying a meal at TownHall restaurant in Cleveland, and Khloe recently attended one of Tristan's basketball games.

So, where does Khloe's family stand on the relationship? While Kim Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres the scandal is "just so f--ked up," she also told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest she's "always rooting for families." 

"Kim is trying to be supportive and listen to Khloe and just be there for her," another insider told E! News. "They all want Khloe to be happy but the situation with Tristan is the big elephant in the room. They aren't talking about him at all. Khloe isn't bringing it up and they just talk about True and motherhood."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Tristan Thompson , True Thompson , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Nina Dobrev

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Leave Windsor Castle Ahead of Royal Wedding

ESC: Nicki Minaj, Perfume Launch

Nicki Minaj's Most Daring Looks of All-Time

Sandra Bullock, Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Grills Sandra Bullock Over "Penis Facials"

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Relive Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Funniest Lines to Get You Ready for the Season 4 Premiere!

Carole Radziwill, Bethenny Frankel , THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY

Carole Radziwill to Bethenny Frankel: "If You're Going to Come For Me—You Better Not Miss"

Ariana Grande, TIME

Ariana Grande Sobs as She Reflects on the Manchester Bombing

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.