Kim Kardashian has seen this play before.

When sister Khloe Kardashian was dealing with then-husband Lamar Odom's infidelity and drug use in the waning months of their brief marriage, she purposely kept her tight-knit clan out of the loop. "Every time there was something going on, I would have to lie or conceal or cover up," Khloe explained on the family's flagship reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

That wasn't an option when boyfriend Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal broke just days before daughter True's arrival. "Because this is not so private, I think she's just like, I need a minute to myself," Kim explained to Ellen DeGeneres of Khloe's decision to hunker down with Thompson in Ohio rather than surround herself with family back in California. "So she's going to get through it. We're such a close family. She has such a good support system and all we can do is be there for her and the baby.