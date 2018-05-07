Why Khloe Kardashian Is Giving Tristan Thompson "Another Chance"

Khloe Kardashian is trying to put the pieces of her relationship with Tristan Thompson "back together."

Shortly before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth to the couple's first child, True Thompson, last month, a cheating scandal involving Tristan surfaced. Khloe has not publicly commented on the allegations, but she's been showing her support for Tristan in recent days.

On Saturday night, Khloe was photographed at Tristan's Cleveland Cavaliers game, one day after the couple was spotted out at a restaurant together. Now a source is telling E! News where Khloe and Tristan stand amid all of the relationship speculation.

"Khloe has given Tristan another chance at their relationship, and is trying to put the pieces back together for the sake of True," the insider shares with us. "Although she is crushed by the scandal, Khloe desperately wants things to work and wants to have a complete family."