Khloe Kardashian "Hasn't Given Up" on Tristan Thompson Yet

Tristan hasn't been staying at the house, the source says, but he visits often: "Khloe thinks it's great they have been having a bit of space right now, but she is worried about their future. She hasn't figured it out yet." It doesn't help that "everyone close to her thinks she needs to split from Tristan and has told her she can do this on her own," the source adds. But ultimately, her family and friends realize that "it's her life" and "Khloe needs to do what's right for their baby."

To the best of her abilities, Khloe "isn't focusing" on the cheating allegations and "is trying to move forward," the source tells E! News. And yet, Khloe is understandably "quite devastated."