Home is where the heart is, and for Khloe Kardashian, her heart remains in Cleveland.

Sunday was undeniably a special day for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star who was able to celebrate her very first Mother's Day with baby True Thompson.

And instead of flying out to Los Angeles to be with her family, Khloe decided to enjoy a peaceful day in her other hometown.

"The family wanted Khloe to come home for Mother's Day and hoped she would make that choice, but she wanted to stay in Cleveland," a source explained to E! News. "She is feeling very happy and settled there. She feels like it's best for True."

Our insider added, "They have a routine and support from a baby nurse that she really loves. Khloe wants to figure this out on her own."