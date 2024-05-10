Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Details Her Reunion With Ex Tyler Cameron

Watch : Hannah Brown Facing Fears on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Hannah Brown recently reunited with Tyler Cameron for the right reasons.

The Bachelorette alum, who worked in interior design before handing out the roses, made a stop in the runner-up's hometown of Jupiter, Fla., to help him update the primary suite of his neighbors Dan and Karyn on his new renovation show Going Home With Tyler Cameron. As for what it was like for her to work with her ex?

"It was a great experience," Hannah told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I really was excited to be able to tap back into something that I love to do. We had a great time, and I think the show turned out wonderful. And I was so, so proud of just the project and how much Karyn and Dan loved it. So, it was a fun time."

Fans watched Hannah and Tyler build their relationship from the ground up and then split during her season of The Bachelorette in 2019. After ending her engagement to her final rose pick Jed Wyatt, the season 15 lead and the contractor briefly rekindled their romance before his months-long relationship with Gigi Hadid.