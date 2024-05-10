Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Details Her Reunion With Ex Tyler Cameron

Hannah Brown recently reunited with Tyler Cameron for the right reasons.
The Bachelorette alum, who worked in interior design before handing out the roses, made a stop in the runner-up's hometown of Jupiter, Fla., to help him update the primary suite of his neighbors Dan and Karyn on his new renovation show Going Home With Tyler Cameron. As for what it was like for her to work with her ex?
"It was a great experience," Hannah told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I really was excited to be able to tap back into something that I love to do. We had a great time, and I think the show turned out wonderful. And I was so, so proud of just the project and how much Karyn and Dan loved it. So, it was a fun time."
Fans watched Hannah and Tyler build their relationship from the ground up and then split during her season of The Bachelorette in 2019. After ending her engagement to her final rose pick Jed Wyatt, the season 15 lead and the contractor briefly rekindled their romance before his months-long relationship with Gigi Hadid.
Hannah and Tyler then reconnected following the death of his mom Andrea in 2020, and the two quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic. But the following year, Hannah sparked romance rumors with Adam Woolard and they got engaged in 2023.
As for whether Tyler will be among the Bachelor Nation members invited to the wedding?
"Look, I haven't invited anybody to the wedding," Hannah explained to E!. "I don't have a wedding list yet. I am not that far into my planning experience. So no one has gotten an invite yet."
Indeed, she has been rather busy, with her novel Mistakes We Never Made hitting shelves earlier this month. And while characters Emma and Finn's love story is a work of fiction, Hannah admits there are "little Easter eggs" from her real life woven in.
"We have a frenemies-to-lovers romance trope going on," the 29-year-old shared. "I don't know if that's what I fully experienced on The Bachelor, Bachelorette. But I feel like a lot of the thoughts and feelings Emma has about just doubting herself or misreading people and not being able to fully know how to communicate and Finn not knowing how to fully communicate, that is just like my whole experience with Bachelor, Bachelorette."
"It's a totally different story," she later added, "But there are pieces of my time on Bachelor in there."
