Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Officially Split After Whirlwind 2 Months

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron's journey has come to an end.

After two months of dating, a source confirms to E! News that the supermodel and the Bachelorette alum have split, adding that Tyler is officially single. This confirmation comes just under a week after Tyler, who appeared on Hannah Brown's season of the reality series, hinted at a possible breakup. While on E!'s Daily Pop, Tyler addressed the relationship speculation involving him and Gigi.

"That's my friend," Tyler said of Gigi. "We hung out a few times. She's doing her thing now in Paris and killin' it so..."

Gigi, 24, spent most of September overseas for fashion month while Tyler, 26, was working on his budding modeling career in the states. Earlier this week, Tyler appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where he teased, "I may be single."

The celeb duo first sparked romance rumors in early August, when they were spotted on a date in New York City.