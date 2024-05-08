Cara Delevingne Shares Heartfelt Advice About Sobriety Amid Personal Journey

Cara Delevingne has some important words about sobriety.
The supermodel, who has been sober since 2022, shared a powerful message for those who may be struggling amid their own journeys.
"You're not alone," Cara told Variety at the Met Gala May 6, "If I can do it, anyone can. But you need to communicate and be honest about it as much as you can—especially with yourself."
And that's why it's been important to her to be candid about her experience.
"Whether it's been being vocal about anxiety, depression, recovery, or anything, you owe it to people to talk about your struggles because being in this world is not perfect," she continued. "No one is perfect. So, to be honest, it's the least I can do."
The 31-year-old first publicly shared that she had checked herself into rehab and became a member of a 12-step program to Vogue last March. She recalled the turning point of seeing how the photos of her returning from Burning Man in September 2022 sparked concern among fans.
"It's heartbreaking because I thought I was having fun, but at some point it was like, ‘Okay, I don't look well,'" Cara said. "You know, sometimes you need a reality check, so in a way those pictures were something to be grateful for."
But the American Horror Story actress also understood that while recovery is an ongoing journey, she first had to take accountability to move forward.
"I've had interventions of a sort, but I wasn't ready," Cara admitted. "That's the problem. If you're not face-first on the floor and ready to get up again, you won't. At that point, I really was."
She previously opted for quick solutions like weeklong retreats, but to maintain her sobriety, she needed something more structured.
"This time, I realized that 12-step treatment was the best thing, and it was about not being ashamed of that," she reflected. "The community made a huge difference. The opposite of addiction is connection, and I really found that in 12-step."
