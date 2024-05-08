Cara Delevingne Shares Heartfelt Advice About Sobriety Amid Personal Journey

Watch : Cara Delevingne On Why She Checked Herself Into Rehab

Cara Delevingne has some important words about sobriety.

The supermodel, who has been sober since 2022, shared a powerful message for those who may be struggling amid their own journeys.

"You're not alone," Cara told Variety at the Met Gala May 6, "If I can do it, anyone can. But you need to communicate and be honest about it as much as you can—especially with yourself."

And that's why it's been important to her to be candid about her experience.

"Whether it's been being vocal about anxiety, depression, recovery, or anything, you owe it to people to talk about your struggles because being in this world is not perfect," she continued. "No one is perfect. So, to be honest, it's the least I can do."

The 31-year-old first publicly shared that she had checked herself into rehab and became a member of a 12-step program to Vogue last March. She recalled the turning point of seeing how the photos of her returning from Burning Man in September 2022 sparked concern among fans.