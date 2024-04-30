Anne Hathaway Shares She's 5 Years Sober

Watch : Anne Hathaway Shares “Gross” Audition Where She Had to “Make Out” With 10 Different Guys

Anne Hathaway has reached an important moment in her life.

The Idea of You star shared that she has been sober for several years, which she sees as a huge achievement.

"I don't normally talk about it, but I am over five years sober," she explained to the New York Times in an interview published April 27. "That feels like a milestone to me."

As for what made her cut alcohol out of her life?

"I knew deep down it wasn't for me," the 41-year-old told Vanity Fair in March. "And it just felt so extreme to have to say, 'But none?' But none. If you're allergic to something or have an anaphylactic reaction to something, you don't argue with it. So I stopped arguing with it."

And while Anne understands that everyone has their own relationship with drinking, she feels positively about her decision to stick with sobriety.

"My personal experience with it is that everything is better," she continued. "For me, it was wallowing fuel. And I don't like to wallow."