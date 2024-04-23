How Eminem Is Celebrating 16 Years of Sobriety

Eminem just hit a special milestone.
After all, the Grammy winner shared that he has been sober for 16 years.
Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, posted a photo on Instagram April 20 of his recovery coin with the inscription, "Unity, service and recovery."
Loved ones couldn't help but share their excitement about the occasion, with longtime manager Paul Rosenberg writing, "Sweet 16. So proud of you." Younger brother Nathan Mathers commented, "Greatest Influence and Mentor."
Meanwhile, fellow artist John Mayer sent Eminem a fist bump emoji and singer-songwriter Bonnie McKee wrote, "Happy birthday!! 12 years for me!"
The "Lose Yourself" rapper has celebrated his sobriety over the years, including in 2020, which marked his 12th anniversary. "Clean dozen, in the books," he captioned the snap of his coin at the time. "I'm not afraid."
Eminem, who has been sober since 2008, previously shared that he had been addicted to Vicodin, Valium and alcohol.
"My addiction didn't start in my early days when I was coming up," he explained in a personal essay for XXL in September 2022. "My drug usage started at the beginning of that first album."
"I didn't take anything hard until I got famous," he continued. "I was experimenting. I hadn't found a drug of choice. Back then you went on tour and people were just giving you free drugs. I managed it for a little while. And then, it just became, I like this s--t too much and I don't know how to stop."
The now-51-year-old admitted he was able to downplay his addiction until it had gotten out of control, like when he was unable to answer questions during interviews. And it only got worse after friend and fellow rapper Proof died in 2006.
"I literally couldn't walk for two days when that happened and eventually my drug use f--kin' skyrocketed," Eminem recalled. "I had f--kin' 10 drug dealers at one time that I'm getting my s--t from. Seventy-five to 80 Valiums a night, which is a lot. I don't know how the f--k I'm still here."
After a short visit to rehab, a 2007 overdose and a relapse shortly after, the "Stan" rapper sought the guidance of a rehab counselor and has remained sober since 2008. Although it wasn't easy, sobriety was a pivotal decision in Eminem's life.
"I remember when I first got sober and all the s--t was out of my system," he reflected on the Paul Pod podcast in September 2022. "I remember just being, like, really happy and everything was f--king new to me again."
