The 50 Most Popular Amazon Items E! Readers Bought This Month: Viral Beauty, Kyle Richards' Picks & More

In March 2024, you shopped 'til you dropped. The Amazon Big Spring Sale had so many amazing deals. Plus, there were lots of great celeb recommendations from Kyle Richards, Paige DeSorbo, JoJo Fletcher, Olivia Culpo, and Kourtney Kardashian that you couldn't resist.
This month was all about viral beauty products, time-saving home gadgets, and affordable fashion finds that captured the attention of E! shoppers. Sit back, relax, and discover the most popular Amazon products that E! shoppers couldn't get enough of this month.
Amazon Beauty Products
Technically, Kyle's pick is an eye makeup pencil, but it definitely works as a highlighter. It has 51,800+ 5-star reviews.
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder
"My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie," Jennifer Aniston told E! News. "So easy to use."
Kourtney's self-tanning drops have 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Scala Silicone Anti Cellulite Massager
"I can solve your cellulite. This is like $10. This is amazing. I go to a really amazing lymphatic drainage place here in New York City. They use this on me for a lymphatic massage. When I do my massages, I look like I've actually worked out. I saw what they were using and I ordered one off Amazon," Brynn Whitfield said.
Brynn's Tips: "I use it in the shower. You have to be consistent every day. If you stop using it, the results go away. When you do use it, it's amazing. Just use it in the shower with soap and water. You want to do a circular motion. You do it on your thighs. You do it on your bum. You keep going around and around. This is really really good for cellulite."
This massager has 12,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
e.l.f. Power Grip Primer, Gel-Based & Hydrating Face Primer For Smoothing Skin & Gripping Makeup
Lisa Rinna shared, "I love this e.l.f. Power Grip Primer. I like that it just kind of puts a film on [the skin]."
Paige DeSorbo said, "You can't tell me anything about other primers unless you've tried this. I just need you to see how jelly it is. I love it. It's my favorite primer. It's so amazing."
Paige and Lisa's pick has 15,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 5-star Ulta reviews. It has also been recommended by Jennifer Coolidge.
Julep Eyeshadow 101 Creme to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick
Eyeshadow can be messy and time-consuming to apply (and clean up). Make your life a little bit easier with a mess-free eyeshadow stick you can use on the go. These are an Amazon top-seller and they always go viral.
There are shimmer, matte, and metallic finishes in 53 shades. Shoppers gave these eyeshadow sticks 28,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wet Brush Shine Enhancer Paddle Hair Brush
"I love love the Wet Brush products. So so so so good," Kyle Richards said in her Amazon guide.
This top-rated brush comes in many colors and has 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
We all want radiant skin, right? The COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence addresses dullness and brightens the complexion, according to the brand. Plus, it gives long-lasting hydration without that heavy, sticky feeling that no one wants with a moisturizer. This is great to use after cleansing and toning and prior to your moisturizer and sunscreen.
This lightweight essence has 60,300+ Amazon reviews and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent's stamp of approval.
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks
"Here are eye masks that you guys know I love. Look how cute they are in pink. The color is extra cute. This is a really cute gift too," Kyle Richards shared in her Galentine's Day shopping guide.
Lisa Rinna said, "I love eye patches. I think they're really fabulous. I use them all the time."
These eye gels have 14,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they come in gold, blue, and pink. Celebs love these, Vanderpump Rules cast member Lala Kent and The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron recommended them too.
KNOW Beauty Glacial Bay Clay Mask
Vanessa Hudgens explained, "I worked really hard to make sure the Glacial Bay Clay Mask gives you everything you want in a clay mask. It pulls out impurities, tightens pores, reduces pigmentation, giving you clear, glowing, and hydrated skin. All in 4 minutes. Plus, it's easy to slot into your already existing skincare routine."
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Face Mist
Ashley Graham shared that uses this tanning mist "morning, noon, and night." She elaborated, "It keeps me nice and tanned and glowing. It smells like f--king vacation. Who doesn't want to smell like a vacation all day and all night?"
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
Real Housewives of New York OG Luann de Lesseps said, "GrandeLASH is the best product for lashes and brows. It keeps my brows and eyelashes looking thicker and healthier. One of my faves!"
Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent explained, "I'm gonna be honest, my eyelashes suck. It makes my lashes longer without making me look like I got punched in the face. I won't name the lash serum that does that. I love the fact that it works and how I get to avoid looking like I got into a fight."
"I use it every single night. GrandeLash Serum. It makes my lashes crazy long. I love it," Dancing With the Stars alum Lindsay Arnold shared.
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo said, "I used to get eyelash extensions all the time. Now, I just use the GrandeLash serum. Being able to rub my eyes every single day without worrying about messing up lash extensions is everything."
"I also like to put on a lash serum, this one is Grandelash-MD. I've used natural kinds. I just started using this one. I put it right at the lash line," Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa shared.
Mario Badescu Lip Mask
Melissa Gorga gushed, "Mario Badescu Lip Mask is beyond. It's super super shiny. I use it every single night. It just feels amazing. Your lips are going to be soft, silky, and smooth."
Crest 3D Whitestrips, Professional Effects
These advanced teeth whitening strips effectively remove years of tough stains, revealing a whiter, brighter smile in just days. With the same enamel-safe ingredients used by dentists, you can trust Crest for professional-quality results from the comfort of your own home.
These top-selling teeth whitening strips have 64,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They have been recommended by Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, Summer House's Paige DeSorbo, and The Bachelor alum Catherine Giudici Lowe among many others.
This scalp care brush has 83,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 23 colors. It was also recommended by Kandi's co-star Kenya Moore and it was also recommended by Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy and our E! Shopping editors.
Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
This innovative styling tool combines the power of a hair dryer and a volumizing brush in one, making it easier than ever to achieve salon-worthy volume and shine at home. With unique oval design and multiple heat settings, it's suitable for all hair types, delivering smooth, frizz-free results with every use.
Shoppers gave this top-selling hair tool 376,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from 9 colors.
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser
Here's the ultimate tool for achieving a healthier smile. With its advanced technology and precision design, this water flosser effectively removes plaque and debris from hard-to-reach areas, promoting gum health and helping prevent cavities.
Kyle Richards said, "When I was a kid, my mom would put mouth wash in these so I started doing that with all my girls too. We put mouth wash in here and your teeth feel so clean and fresh. I love these so now we all have these in all the bathrooms in our house. They really are a game-changer." It has 55,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anua Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil Korean Facial Cleanser
This gentle yet effective formula deeply cleanses pores, removing impurities and excess sebum without stripping the skin's natural oils. Experience a refreshing cleanse as the lightweight oil effortlessly melts away makeup, dirt, and sunscreen, leaving your skin feeling soft, smooth, and revitalized. The TikTok favorite has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
UNITE Hair 7SECONDS Detangler Leave-In Conditioner
Tired of dealing with tangled hair? Get smooth, knot-free locks with this incredible detangler spray. Its lightweight formula effortlessly glides through your hair, leaving it silky soft and easy to manage.
Kyle Richards, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Witney Carson have recommended this detangling spray. It has 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Paige DeSorbo said, "Alix Earle loves these under-eye patches. So does everybody else in America. If you have not been using the Peter Thomas Roth under-eye patches, what are you doing? I keep them in my refrigerator because they're just way better cold."
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG Kyle Richards uses these too.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patches for Nose Pores
Paige DeSorbo shared, "If you have not tried these, do yourself a favor and put it in your cart right now. Even if you think you don't need it, try it. This is for the nose. If you have blackhead or any pimples a little bit under the skin, it totally sucks them out."
More From Paige: "I feel like the nose one is the one I was the most amazed by. I even put this on my boyfriend the other night and he was obsessed with this. They're so easy to sleep in. You don't even feel it."
Paige's pick has 8,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laura Geller New York the Best of the Best Baked Palette
"I am obsessed with this palette and I literally got so many texts from my friends being like, 'Can you send me that palette?' It's that good. If you think I'm glowing, it's because of this palette. It has everything," Kyle Richards shared.
Shvyog Vitamin C Face Mask with Kaolin Clay and Turmeric for Dark Spots, Dull Skin
Brighten up your complexion and unclog your pores with a multi-tasking Vitamin C clay mask, which has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper gushed, "This turmeric face mask is the goat I had several dark spots over the past years and most of my dark spots ARE GONE like magic it really works wonders."
Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool 12 Pack
Alix Earle recommended this affordable dermaplaning set. Use this multipurpose tool to remove unwanted facial hair, exfoliate skin, and shape eyebrows. Amazon has 4 colors to choose from. These dermaplaning sets have 11,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nail-Aid Keratin 3 Day Growth Nail Treatment & Strengthener
Bring your nails back to life with this growth treatment that gives results in just 3 days, according to the brand. This affordable find has 31,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper raved, "THIS IS THE BEST EVER. MY NAILS WERE NOT GROWING AND CHIPING A LOT. THIS IS A MIRACLE NAIL-AID. MY NAILS HAVE GROWN LIKE CRAZY, NO CHIPPING AND THEY ARE HARD. DEFINITELY RECOMMEND IT."
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
If you want a sleek ponytail, bun, or a half-up-half-down look, finish your style with some hair wax. The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is the secret weapon you need to perfect your hairstyles. A little bit goes a long way with this one. When you're done styling, just use this stick to tame all those little hairs that are getting on your nerves. Your style will look neat, stay in place, and look shiny (not greasy).
E! Shopping Editor Tip: When you're done styling, just use this stick to tame all those little hairs that are getting on your nerves. Your style will look neat, stay in place, and look shiny (not greasy).
This hair care essential has 27,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Plus, it has Alix Earle's approval.
Neutrogena Body Oil Light Sesame Formula
Paige DeSorbo explained, "I exfoliate, shave, and do all the things in the shower and then I douse myself with body oil right after I shut the water off. I use the Neutrogena Light Sesame Oil."
This oil has 27,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Fashion Finds
17KM Pairs Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings Set- 6 Pairs
This bundle of six pairs of earrings offers unbeatable value and endless style possibilities. Whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or keeping it casual, these hypoallergenic earrings are perfect for any outfit and any occasion. Don't miss out on this incredible deal!
You can get these earring sets in gold and silver. Shoppers gave these 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SHAPERX Body Shaper Zipper Open Bust Bodysuit
If you dread putting on shapewear and taking it off, this zipper will make things so much easier for you. This design targets your stomach, waist, and butt. It has an open-bust design, which accommodates your go-to bra. Choose from beige and black.
This bodysuit has 30,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Gawd dayum. I knew that this would help smooth me out but damn! It sucks in all the right places and smooths out everything way better than I expected. there are also almost no lines in my clothing when i wear this under something tight!"
Colorfulkoala Womens High Waisted Yoga Leggings with Pockets
These leggings have convenient pockets to keep your essentials close at hand during workouts or errands. Crafted from premium quality fabric, they offer a comfortable fit and superior flexibility for all-day wear. Choose from several colors. These have 37,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sunzel Flare Leggings
These are the perfect yoga pant/legging hybrid. They're next-level comfortable and supremely flattering with lots of stretch. There are 21 colors and 4 inseam lengths to choose from. The Sunzel Flare Leggings have 11,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Gym People Womens' Sports Bra
This is the ultimate fusion of style and support. With its long line design, it provides optimal coverage and comfort, while the removable padding offers customizable support. It comes in lots of colors and has 27,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Home Finds
Pulidiki Car Cleaning Gel
Make cleaning a breeze with this cleaning gel. As the same suggests, this is perfect for cleaning your car, but it's also ideal for cleaning laptops, keys, electronics, and more. I love that this is a way to safely remove dust and dirt from hard-to-reach places without the risk of water damage, ensuring your devices stay pristine and functional.
Gorilla Grip Patent Pending 8 Pack Rug Gripper Pads
If you get annoyed by rugs that won't stay in place or keep flipping up, you need these gripper pads. They're sticky on both sides and they're easy to remove if you choose to redecorate. This top-seller has 16,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ROUUO Meat Thermometer
Achieve culinary perfection with precise temperature control when you use this advanced digital thermometer. It is just what you need to make sure your meat is cooked to perfection every time whether you're grilling, roasting, or baking. It is a top-seller with 10,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Active Dishwasher Cleaner And Deodorizer Tablets- 24 Pack
These tablets penetrate grime, residue, and build-up. They remove stains, odor, and limescale. Just put one of these pods in an empty dishwasher and run a normal cycle.
Shoppers Say: "Must have item! I saw this product on TikTok. I will never want to be without. Bought both for dishwasher and washing machine - they now look brand new."
Eudele Shower Caddy 5 Pack
Maximize your shower space with this sleek and durable shower caddy set. Crafted from rustproof stainless steel and featuring strong adhesive hooks, these provide a secure and stylish storage solution for all your bath essentials.
Rocketbook Core Reusable Smart Notebook
Combining the feel of traditional pen and paper with the convenience of digital technology, this notebook allows you to write, scan, and erase endlessly. Simply use any pen from the Pilot Frixion line, write, and then wipe clean for reuse. With the Rocketbook app, you can effortlessly digitize your notes and drawings to store them in the cloud for easy access and organization.
Yankee Candle
Illuminate your space and set the mood with a sophisticated and alluring Yankee Candle.
These iconic candles have 28,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from several scents that range from soothing to invigorating.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
I feel so sophisticated when I lay down on a satin pillowcase every night. Plus, this fabric is gentle on my hair and skin. It prevents frizzy hair and knotty tangles. I also love it because the fabric doesn't absorb my skincare products from my nightly routine. My easily irritated, often-red face has vastly improved since I started using these pillowcases.
These pillowcases have 223,500+ 5-star reviews and they come in tons of colors and 5 sizes.
Levoit Air Purifier Primary
Kenan Thompson said, "I need to get the allergens and dust out of the air. You would be surprised by how dirty the air can be in your home. The air purifier has indicators telling you how clean it is. I was like 'Crap, I didn't know I was living with such dirty air.'"
More From Kenan: "You want to feel like you're doing your part to keep yourself healthy. It's always nice to see the digital readout tell you that you have clean air. I like that." This air purifier has 80,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
YKYI Electric Spin Scrubber
Introducing your ultimate cleaning companion! Say goodbye to strenuous scrubbing and hello to effortless cleaning with this powerful tool. With its rapid spinning action, it makes cleaning faster and easier than ever before. It has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
HiLIFE Steamer for Clothes
This is the ultimate solution for quick and efficient wrinkle removal! Experience the convenience of rapid results as it effortlessly eliminates wrinkles from clothes, linens, curtains, and more. With its mess-free operation, you can enjoy hassle-free steaming without the need for an ironing board or messy water spills. Lightweight and portable, it's the perfect travel companion too. It has 71,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Utopia Bedding Bed Sheets Set
Experience unparalleled softness that keeps you cozy in the winter and cool in the summer, ensuring a comfortable night's sleep all year round. With its shrink-resistant and fade-resistant properties, this sheet set maintains its quality wash after wash, promising long-lasting durability. Enjoy the convenience of easy washing and the assurance of lasting quality.
These sheet sets come in 22 colors and 6 sizes. Shoppers gave this top-seller 134,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Holikme 8 Pack Bottle Brush Cleaning Set
Keep your favorite water bottles and tumblers sparkling clean with the Holikme Bottle Brush Cleaner Set. The bundle has brushes in multiple sizes so you have everything you need to clean your Stanley Tumbler, Simple Modern Tumbler, or Hydro Flask. Whether it's removing stubborn residue or maintaining hygiene, cleaning your reusable bottles has never been easier or more thorough.
Amazon Electronics
INIU Portable Charger
No one wants a dead phone battery. A portable charger is an absolute must. This one is incredibly compact, yet powerful. It comes in a few colors and has 73,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pocbuds Bluetooth Headphones
As someone who owned a more expensive pair of earbuds, I can attest to the remarkable quality of these. Despite their affordable price, they deliver an audio experience on par with higher-end options. With exceptional battery life and crisp, clear sound, these earbuds provide an immersive listening experience for hours on end.
My go-to ear buds come in several colors and have 9,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Jisulife Handheld Mini Fan
"The fans have to be the biggest thing that we all use on Housewives. When we were in Mexico and in Miami, it was so hot. I always had my fan," Gizelle Bryant said. This fan comes in pink, brown, navy blue, white, and green. It has 41,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nuetsa Surge Protector Power Strip
Safeguard against voltage spikes, surges, and lightning strikes, and more with a surge protecting power strip. This is just what you need to ensure your devices remain safe and functional. With multiple outlets and USB ports, it's perfect for home offices, entertainment centers, and workstation setups. It has 26,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Quzudn Phone Charger [MFI Certified] 2 Pack
Equipped with advanced technology, these chargers deliver fast and efficient charging for your smartphones and tablets. With two chargers included, you can keep one at home and one in the office, ensuring you're always powered up and ready to go.
