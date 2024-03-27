Penn Badgley's Rare Insight Into Being a Dad and Stepdad Is Pure XOXO

Watch : Penn Badgley Shares How Ex Blake Lively "Saved" Him

Penn Badgley is no longer a lonely boy.

After all, the Gossip Girl alum is dad to a 3-year-old boy with wife Domino Kirke, as well as a stepdad to her 15-year-old son Cassius with ex Morgan O'Kane. As he navigates fatherhood within a blended family, Penn has come to the realization that he plays "two different kind of parental roles."

"I have an interesting situation where I have a biological son and a stepson," the 37-year-old shared on the March 27 episode of the New York Times' Modern Love podcast. "And my stepson is—his father is very much in his life, so his father is his father, and I'm something else."

And given the large age gap between the boys, Penn said his approach to parenting each child is "very different." Referring to an essay he read about a father showing his softer side around his kids, Penn explained of his younger son, "I'm going to need to be able to more consciously show him my vulnerability as he gets older in those years, you know?"