Emily Blunt Clarifies Tom Cruise Comment After "Ludicrous" Reaction

To put it bluntly, don't be mad at Tom Cruise.

Emily Blunt recently shared that co-star Tom told her to "stop being such a p---y" while filming Edge of Tomorrow in 2014. And although she found the memory comical, Emily is now clearing the air after her story was "taken literally and absurdly out of context" by listeners.

"It's ludicrous that it's being spun as something that offended me," Emily said in a statement to E! News Dec. 12. "It didn't. I shared the story as lightheartedly as it was meant by Tom."

The 39-year-old noted that she and the Top Gun actor have no bad blood, but rather, are close companions.

"I absolutely adore Tom, he's a dear friend and he was a total gem to me," she said. "It was said as a joke to make me laugh, which it did in a big way. And it's still something we laugh about to this day."