Will Stephen Colletti Invite Laguna Beach Costars to His Wedding? He Says...

Stephen Colletti is coming clean about wedding planning.
Four months after announcing his engagement to Alex Weaver, the Laguna Beach alum admitted that he hasn't really locked down plans surrounding his big day, jokingly telling E! News in an exclusive interview that he's, in fact, "all over the place."
"We have a lot of options right now," he shared at a March 23 charity pickleball tournament benefitting the Change Your Brain Foundation and The Lemons Foundation, with proceeds going toward treatment for mental health. "We still need to narrow things out, so it's a lot of enjoying our engagement, but also figuring out what exactly want to do." (For more from Stephen, tune into E! News tonight, March 25, at 11 p.m.)
That's why Stephen hasn't necessarily locked down the guest list just yet. Though he would "absolutely" love to invite his former castmates—like Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and more—he and his fiancée are still figuring out if they really want their nuptials to be a huge blowout.
"There's going to be a lot of people that I grew up with invited if we do that," the 38-year-old noted. "We also might just have a very, very intimate wedding where we might not have a lot of people."
He continued, "We'd love to have everyone, of course. You'd want to have everyone there, but then you hear the horror stories of [how] that's a very stressful day."
Since he and Alex are "pretty laid back," Stephen said they would likely opt for "something a little more intimate."
Still, he has nothing but well-wishes for the Laguna Beach cast, including ex Kristin, who he reunited with for their Back to the Beach rewatch podcast. In fact, Stephen said he's "very happy for Kristin" in her new romance with Mark Estes.
—Reporting by Daryn Carp