Will Stephen Colletti Invite Laguna Beach Costars to His Wedding? He Says...

Stephen Colletti is coming clean about wedding planning.

Four months after announcing his engagement to Alex Weaver, the Laguna Beach alum admitted that he hasn't really locked down plans surrounding his big day, jokingly telling E! News in an exclusive interview that he's, in fact, "all over the place."

"We have a lot of options right now," he shared at a March 23 charity pickleball tournament benefitting the Change Your Brain Foundation and The Lemons Foundation, with proceeds going toward treatment for mental health. "We still need to narrow things out, so it's a lot of enjoying our engagement, but also figuring out what exactly want to do." (For more from Stephen, tune into E! News tonight, March 25, at 11 p.m.)

That's why Stephen hasn't necessarily locked down the guest list just yet. Though he would "absolutely" love to invite his former castmates—like Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and more—he and his fiancée are still figuring out if they really want their nuptials to be a huge blowout.