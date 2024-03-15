Amber Rose Says Ex-Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly Apologized for Not Treating Her Better

Watch : Julia Fox & Amber Rose Reflect on Mutual Ex Kanye West

Amber Rose is praising ex Machine Gun Kelly for taking responsibility for his actions.

The model recently looked back at her relationships—including with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa and Kanye West—and has detailed how the "My Ex's Best Friend" stands out among her other former boyfriends due to a simple respectful gesture he made following their 2015 split.

"Out of all of my relationships, besides my ex-husband, he was the only one that apologized to me," Amber said on the March 13 episode of The Jason Lee Show. "He was the only one that came up to me and said, 'Amber, you know what, you were one of the best girlfriends I ever had and you didn't deserve to be treated that way.' The only one."

The 40-year-old added, "So shout-out to you, MGK."

Amber—who shares son Sebastian, 11, with her ex-husband, and Slash, 4, with Alexander "A.E." Edwards—dated "Bloody Valentine" rocker, 33, had dated for a few months in 2015 while she was in the middle of her divorce from Wiz.