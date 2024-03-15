Amber Rose Says Ex-Boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly Apologized for Not Treating Her Better

Amber Rose is praising ex Machine Gun Kelly for taking responsibility for his actions.
The model recently looked back at her relationships—including with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa and Kanye West—and has detailed how the "My Ex's Best Friend" stands out among her other former boyfriends due to a simple respectful gesture he made following their 2015 split.
"Out of all of my relationships, besides my ex-husband, he was the only one that apologized to me," Amber said on the March 13 episode of The Jason Lee Show. "He was the only one that came up to me and said, 'Amber, you know what, you were one of the best girlfriends I ever had and you didn't deserve to be treated that way.' The only one."
The 40-year-old added, "So shout-out to you, MGK."
Amber—who shares son Sebastian, 11, with her ex-husband, and Slash, 4, with Alexander "A.E." Edwards—dated "Bloody Valentine" rocker, 33, had dated for a few months in 2015 while she was in the middle of her divorce from Wiz.
MGK, who hasn't commented publicly about her in years and has since moved on with fiancée Megan Fox, has not responded to her latest remarks. During his romance with Amber, he spoke about what it was like for him to date the fellow celeb.
"I had no idea what came with [Amber's lifestyle]," he said in a Hot 97 interview in May 2015, a couple of months before their split was made public. "I'd be lying if I didn't say that it's not like a struggle every day doubled with the fact that it is like one of the most anti-spotlight people ever and one of the most in-the-spotlight people ever."
While discussing her other exes in her recent interview on The Jason Lee Show, Amber briefly reflected on the problems in her past relationship with Kanye, who she dated between 2008 and 2010. "Kanye, you know, we had our s--t, I was young," she said. But I can't fully blame everything on him."
In addition, Amber spoke about her 2021 breakup From AE, who had admitted to cheating on her with 12 women during their three-year relationship. The model said she had DMed several of them after finding out about his infidelity to find out the "truth."
"I think when you're dealing with a narcissist in a relationship, you feel like you're absolutely crazy. You're doing things that are out of character," Amber said. "I can look back now and be like, 'Why did I give a f--k?'"
She added, "You live and you learn. I will never do that ever again."
