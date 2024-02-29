Why Josh Brolin Regrets "S--tting on" This Movie He Did

Josh Brolin learned the hard way this is no country for haters.
The Dune star clarified a comment he made about being disappointed in his movie Jonah Hex, a 2010 comic book adaptation costarring Megan Fox.
"I won't ever stop s--tting on Jonah Hex," Brolin told GQ in an interview published on Feb. 27, "because it was a s--tty f--king movie!"
However, the Avengers: Endgame actor went on to explain he felt bad about speaking ill of director Jimmy Hayward, who he called "overmatched and too inexperienced" as a director.
Brolin recently reconnected with the director, which gave Hayward a chance to apologize and tell Brolin that he's been in and out of the hospital with a form of bone cancer, which required several reconstructive facial surgeries.
"It reminded me [that] you can't just keep s--tting on somebody," Brolin, 56, explained. "I don't know what the f--k's going on in his life. I mean, total facial reconstruction, the whole thing."
Luckily, Brolin—who shares daughters Westlyn, 5, and Chapel, 3, with wife Kathryn Boyd, and Trevor, 35, and Eden, 29, with ex-wife Alice Adair—was able to brush off the Jonah Hex role and has found himself to be a bankable star, especially following the success of 2007's No Country for Old Men.
"I had already been doing it for 22 years," he continued. "I had very much accepted the idea that I was a working actor and that was enough, that was okay, even if I was perceived as somebody who should have hit and never quite did."
In fact, Brolin often finds himself wary of Hollywood, despite being the son of actor James Brolin.
"I think I'm still conflicted," he said. "It's 40 years I've been doing this, and I still go, 'Do I want to be an actor?'"
Still, he has happy to have found a place with the "geeks" in the world of Dune, adding, "Nothing makes me happier than just being in the sandbox with these socially inept geniuses."
