Why Josh Brolin Regrets "S--tting on" This Movie He Did

Josh Brolin learned the hard way this is no country for haters.

The Dune star clarified a comment he made about being disappointed in his movie Jonah Hex, a 2010 comic book adaptation costarring Megan Fox.

"I won't ever stop s--tting on Jonah Hex," Brolin told GQ in an interview published on Feb. 27, "because it was a s--tty f--king movie!"

However, the Avengers: Endgame actor went on to explain he felt bad about speaking ill of director Jimmy Hayward, who he called "overmatched and too inexperienced" as a director.

Brolin recently reconnected with the director, which gave Hayward a chance to apologize and tell Brolin that he's been in and out of the hospital with a form of bone cancer, which required several reconstructive facial surgeries.

"It reminded me [that] you can't just keep s--tting on somebody," Brolin, 56, explained. "I don't know what the f--k's going on in his life. I mean, total facial reconstruction, the whole thing."