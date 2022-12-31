Meghan McCain Shares Message for Her Fellow "Nepo Babies"

Meghan McCain has entered the chat.
The daughter of late Arizona Senator John McCain shared her take on the hot topic of nepotism in Hollywood, urging family members of celebrities to accept their advantages in life and the industry.
"To my fellow 'Nepo babies'—just acknowledge your privilege, the opportunities your last name has gotten you and move on," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Dec. 29. "It's pretty simple."
Meghan continued, "At some point talent and grit comes into play but let's stop acting like this is in anyway a rational burden that people know who [our] parents are—you sound like assholes."
The TV personality, a mom of one with a baby on the way, had also weighed in on the subject of nepotism on-air on The View in July 2021, a week before she ended her run as a co-host.
In 2022, debate on the role nepotism plays in paving the path to a star's success increased. Vulture's Dec. 19 article "How The Neo Baby Was Born" went viral, while TikTokers have produced thousands of videos dissecting celebrity family trees, often accusing those who found fame of riding the coattails of their A-List relatives.
And Meghan, 38, has hardly been the first celeb with a famous last name to weigh in on the controversial subject. After being dubbed a "nepotism baby" by TikTokers, Maude Apatow—the daughter of director Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann—admitted she was initially "sad" to be labeled as such.
"I try not to let it get to me because I obviously understand that I'm in such a lucky position," the 25-year-old told Net-a-Porter in September. "A lot of people [in a similar position] have proven themselves over the years, so I've got to keep going and make good work.
The Euphoria star added, "It's so early in my career, I don't have much to show yet, but hopefully one day I'll be really proud of the stuff I've done by myself."
Earlier this month, supermodel Kate Moss' younger sister Lottie Moss tweeted she was "so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren't rich and famous or successful."
"Obviously it's not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that but guess what? Life isn't fair," the 24-year-old model tweeted on Dec. 21. "If you put your mind to something you can accomplish anything So instead of being negative about other peoples success go and try and create your own!"
Actress Kate Hudson, the daughter of actress Goldie Hawn, seemingly brushed off the nepotism debate, telling The Independent, "I don't really care."
The mom-of-three continued in the Dec. 24 interview, "I look at my kids and we're a storytelling family. It's definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it's not going to change it."