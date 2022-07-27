Gwyneth Paltrow Says Nepotism Babies Have to Work “Twice as Hard” Once Foot Is in the Door

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Says Daughter Apple Gives Her "Hope"

A famous last name will only get you so far, at least according to Gwyneth Paltrow.

While paying a visit to Hailey Bieber for an episode of her YouTube series Who's in my Bathroom?, the Oscar winning actress opened up about the concept of nepotism in Hollywood, saying celebrity kids aren't as advantaged in the industry as some may think.

"As the child of someone, you get access other people don't have, so the playing field is not level in that way," Gwyneth told Hailey on the July 27 episode. "However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good."

Why, you may ask? As she shared, "Because people are ready to pull you down and say 'You don't belong there' or 'You are only there because of your dad or your mom.'