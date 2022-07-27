Gwyneth Paltrow Says Nepotism Babies Have to Work “Twice as Hard” Once Foot Is in the Door

A famous last name will only get you so far, at least according to Gwyneth Paltrow.
While paying a visit to Hailey Bieber for an episode of her YouTube series Who's in my Bathroom?, the Oscar winning actress opened up about the concept of nepotism in Hollywood, saying celebrity kids aren't as advantaged in the industry as some may think.
"As the child of someone, you get access other people don't have, so the playing field is not level in that way," Gwyneth told Hailey on the July 27 episode. "However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good."
Why, you may ask? As she shared, "Because people are ready to pull you down and say 'You don't belong there' or 'You are only there because of your dad or your mom.'
Dishing out advice to the nepo babies out there, Gwyneth said the label "shouldn't limit" their dreams, adding that "nobody in the world, especially anyone who doesn't know you, shouldn't have a negative impact on your path or the decision that you make."
The inspiring message seemed to resonate with Hailey, 25, with the host responding, "I need to hear this today."
Gwyneth, 49, is the daughter of film producer/director Bruce Paltrow and the Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress Blythe Danner, while Hailey is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and the niece of actors Alec, Daniel and William Baldwin.
"I think I know your dad and your uncles," Gwyneth told Hailey while the two made mint-chocolate smoothies during the episode. "I did a movie with your dad. It was a tiny independent movie. I think I was like 20 years old, so it was a really long time ago, but he was great."
But when it comes to Gwyneth's own kids—Apple, 18 and son Moses, 16, who she shares with ex Chris Martin—they don't seem too interested in following in their mom's footsteps.
"My kids have never seen me in a movie," she confessed on the premiere episode of Shop TODAY with Jill Martin. "I mean, I think my son has seen the Iron Man things, but I don't think my daughter has ever seen me in a movie."
Explaining that her daughter in particular prefers to live her life outside the spotlight, the Goop founder added that Apple "thinks it's weird if I'm onscreen."