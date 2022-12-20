Lily Allen Responds to Backlash Over Her Comments About "Nepo Babies"

Watch : Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism

Lily Allen has more to declare.

As the discussion of nepotism in Hollywood continues to grow, the "Smile" singer—who is the daughter of actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen—recently voiced her opinions on "nepo babies," writing in a Dec. 19 tweet that "y'all should be worrying about are the ones working for legal firms, the ones working for banks, and the ones working in politics, If we're talking about real world consequences and robbing people of opportunity."

The remark was met with some backlash on social media, with one Twitter user commenting, "So go have those discussions then? No one is stopping you. But when a DIRECT BENEFICIARY of a problematic system points in the opposite direction and goes ‘Hey look over there!' I'm not willing to let them distract me."

Now, Lily is defending herself and clarifying her thoughts. "Look, I seem to have riled people up with my comments about nepo babies," she wrote in a Dec. 20 tweet. "I am nearly 40 years of age and am more than happy, in fact I think it's important to disclose what a privileged upbringing I've had and how that has created so many opportunities for me."