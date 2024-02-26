William H. Macy Shares Rare Update on Life With Felicity Huffman and Their Daughters

Watch : Felicity Huffman Breaks Silence on Admissions Scandal

William H. Macy is shamelessly in love with his family.

Five years after he, wife Felicity Huffman and their daughters Sophia, 23, and Georgia, 21, were at the center of the college admission scandal, the actor is happy to report all is well on the home front—especially for his wife.

"She's doing great," he exclusively told E! News while promoting his new Prime Video movie Ricky Stanicky, which premiers March 7. "She's in London doing a play and I'm going to go see her. It's been too long."

And for the 73-year-old it comes as no surprise that one of his daughters are following in their parents' star-studded footsteps. In fact, Sophia has already made her TV debut in season two of the The Twilight Zone.

"I love this business," he said, noting he's excited for his oldest daughter. "I figured if I can do it, anyone can do it."

Back in 2019, Felicity was convicted for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, for which she ultimately served 11 days in prison, paid a $30,000 fine and completed 250 hours of community service.