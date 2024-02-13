Blake Lively Responds to Ryan Reynolds Trolling Her About Super Bowl 2024 BFF Outing

Blake Lively will always get the last laugh.
After Ryan Reynolds trolled the Gossip Girl alum for her night out with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024, she mimicked her husband's Feb. 11 social media post.
"Honey I'm home," Blake wrote in a Feb. 12 Instagram Story, posing in the same spot in front of the couple's fireplace and television broadcasting a Deadpool trailer. "My day was good. Yours?"
The 35-year-old's post also subtly pays tribute to the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win and her husband's upcoming movie. While donning a bright red outfit paired with a Deadpool franchise necklace, Blake stood near a Chiefs Super Bowl Champions that sat on the fireplace, just within shot.
Ryan's Feb. 11 post—where he similarly poses in front of the couple's fireplace—poked fun at the attention Blake was receiving for attending the Super Bowl with Taylor—alongside other celebrities like Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey—to support Travis Kelce and the Chiefs leading up to their second consecutive Super Bowl win.
"Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer?" He wrote. "Also has anyone seen my wife?"
Since Blake was beside the "Karma" singer for most of the game, Ryan of course took the opportunity to troll his wife.
This couple—who have been married for nearly 12 years and share children James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, as well as a fourth baby whose name has not yet been shared—is known for poking fun at each other online, so fans were not at all surprised by the Deadpool star turning his promotion into a bit.
As one commenter wrote, "She went to an Usher concert with the girls—what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas."
For a dive into all the tricks Ryan and Blake play on each other online, read on.