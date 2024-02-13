Blake Lively Responds to Ryan Reynolds Trolling Her About Super Bowl 2024 BFF Outing

Watch : Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively for Going to 2024 Super Bowl

Blake Lively will always get the last laugh.

After Ryan Reynolds trolled the Gossip Girl alum for her night out with Taylor Swift at Super Bowl 2024, she mimicked her husband's Feb. 11 social media post.

"Honey I'm home," Blake wrote in a Feb. 12 Instagram Story, posing in the same spot in front of the couple's fireplace and television broadcasting a Deadpool trailer. "My day was good. Yours?"

The 35-year-old's post also subtly pays tribute to the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win and her husband's upcoming movie. While donning a bright red outfit paired with a Deadpool franchise necklace, Blake stood near a Chiefs Super Bowl Champions that sat on the fireplace, just within shot.

Ryan's Feb. 11 post—where he similarly poses in front of the couple's fireplace—poked fun at the attention Blake was receiving for attending the Super Bowl with Taylor—alongside other celebrities like Ice Spice and Lana Del Rey—to support Travis Kelce and the Chiefs leading up to their second consecutive Super Bowl win.