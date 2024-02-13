Why Kate Winslet Says Aftermath of Titanic Was “Horrible”

Watch : Kate Winslet Gets Emotional Over Leonardo

Just like Jack's hand, Kate Winslet had to let go of movies like Titanic.

The Mare of Easttown actress recently confessed to taking on more independent acting roles after starring in the 1997 blockbuster film because of how intense her celebrity became.

"Journalists would always say, ‘After Titanic, you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things,'" Kate remembered in an interview with Net-a-Porter published Feb. 12, "and I was like, ‘Yeah, you bet your f---king life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible.'"

And that's not to say the Oscar Winner—who shares daughter Mia Threapleton, 23, with ex Jim Threapleton and son Joe Mendes, 20, with ex Sam Mendes—wasn't appreciative of her early rise to stardom.

"I was grateful, of course," Kate continued. "I was in my early twenties and I was able to get a flat. But I didn't want to be followed literally feeding the ducks."