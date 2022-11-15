Watch Kate Winslet Team Up With Daughter Mia Threapleton in I Am Ruth Trailer

Watch : Kate Winslet Doesn't Want Her Kids Having Smart Devices

It's a family affair for Kate Winslet.

The Oscar winner will act alongside her 22-year-old daughter Mia Threapleton in upcoming drama I Am Ruth, where the pair will play role a mother and daughter navigating a tense relationship. In Channel 4's newly released trailer for the TV movie, Kate—who plays the titular Ruth—is seen showing grave concern for her daughter Freya, played by Mia, and her excessive social media habits.

"Where's my phone," a distraught Freya asks Ruth in one of the tense scenes, to which her mother replies, "It's what's making you ill."

Another preview shows the duo arguing at their house, where Freya cries, "I'm sorry that I'm not perfect," and later rushes out the door, while yelling at her mother, "You are driving me to do this."

I Am Ruth is the seventh installment in the women-led I Am anthology series, created by Dominic Savage. The latest feature-length episode's focus on social media was created and developed by Dominic and Kate, who shares Mia with ex-husband Jim Threapleton, to tell a story about "the endemic mental health crisis affecting young people."