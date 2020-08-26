Kate Winslet Recalls Choreographing Ammonite Love Scene With Saoirse Ronan

Will Ammonite be Kate Winslet's greatest love story?

The Oscar winning actress, who has made many of us cry thanks to her work in Titanic, The Reader, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and more, will see her latest romantic period piece make its debut on Sept. 11 at the Toronto Film Festival.

However, this time, Winslet's on-screen paramour is four-time Academy Award nominee Saoirse Ronan. For an in-depth profile with The Hollywood Reporter, the 44-year-old actress discussed filming passionate scenes with Ronan on Ammonite.

On one of the film's more explicit scenes, Winslet noted, "Saoirse and I choreographed the scene ourselves."

As fans will see in the recently dropped trailer, Ammonite follows fossil hunter Mary Anning (Winslet) as she develops an intense relationship with her married new apprentice (Ronan) in 1840s England. Directed by Francis Lee, the film is slated to hit theaters on Nov. 13.