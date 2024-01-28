Channing Tatum Has a Magic Message for Fiancée Zoë Kravitz

Watch : Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Are Engaged

It's no big little lie that Channing Tatum is Zoë Kravitz's biggest fan.

The Magic Mike star shared a sweet tribute to his fiancée, including behind-the-scenes images of her on the set of the film that brought them together—the recently retitled horror film Blink Twice, previously known as Pussy Island, which marks the Big Little Lies actress' directorial debut.

"MISS DIRECTOR LADY HERSELF IN ACTION!!" Channing wrote in his Jan. 26 Instagram post. "ABSOLUTELY CRUSHING IT."

The Step Up star added, "CAN'T WAIT FOR YALL TO SEE."

The following day, Zoë shared more behind-the-scenes pics from the set of the film, including a photo of herself playfully sticking out her tongue while standing next to Channing. She captioned her Jan. 26 Instagram post, "#BLINKTWICE in theaters august 23rd."

Zoë does not star in the movie, which she also co-wrote. Per the Hollywood Reporter, Channing plays a tech entrepreneur who invites a Los Angeles waitress, portrayed by Naomi Ackie, to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island, where strange things beginning to happen.