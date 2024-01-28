Channing Tatum Has a Magic Message for Fiancée Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum paid tribute to his fiancée Zoë Kravitz, sharing behind-the-scenes pics from the set of their new film just as its new title and release date were revealed.

Watch: Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Are Engaged

It's no big little lie that Channing Tatum is Zoë Kravitz's biggest fan.

The Magic Mike star shared a sweet tribute to his fiancée, including behind-the-scenes images of her on the set of the film that brought them together—the recently retitled horror film Blink Twice, previously known as Pussy Island, which marks the Big Little Lies actress' directorial debut.

"MISS DIRECTOR LADY HERSELF IN ACTION!!" Channing wrote in his Jan. 26 Instagram post. "ABSOLUTELY CRUSHING IT."

The Step Up star added, "CAN'T WAIT FOR YALL TO SEE."

The following day, Zoë shared more behind-the-scenes pics from the set of the film, including a photo of herself playfully sticking out her tongue while standing next to Channing. She captioned her Jan. 26 Instagram post, "#BLINKTWICE in theaters august 23rd."

Zoë does not star in the movie, which she also co-wrote. Per the Hollywood Reporter, Channing plays a tech entrepreneur who invites a Los Angeles waitress, portrayed by Naomi Ackie, to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island, where strange things beginning to happen.

Channing, 43, and Zoë, 35, met while working on the film in 2021 It was reported last October that the two had gotten engaged.

Earlier this month, the actress' dad Lenny Kravitz sang Channing's praises in an interview with E! News at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards and said he was looking forward to the couple's wedding. The Grammy winner even humbly, and jokingly, volunteered his musical services, should he be asked to perform at the event.

"There is no fee, are you kidding?" the 59-year-old told E! News' Keltie Knight. "It's my daughter."

Look back at Channing and Zoë's romance in pictures:

Getty Images

Collaborators: June 2021

In a June 2021 interview with Deadline, Channing Tatum shared how honored he was that Zoë Kravitz thought to include him in her directorial debut, Pussy Island.

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Romance Rumors: Aug. 2021

Amid rumblings of a romance, Tatum and Kravitz appeared to confirm their relationship status in Aug. 2021 with a sweet bike ride around New York City. "There's more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoe," a source told E! News at the time. "They are spending a lot of time together and having fun. They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."

James Devaney/GC Images

Met Gala Date Night: Sept. 2021

Though they initially posed separately on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, the duo was photographed exiting the star-studded event together. Tatum even shared a photo with Kravitz on his Instagram Story from the after-party.

Instagram

First Halloween: Oct. 2021

For their first Halloween together, the pair dressed up as Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster's characters from the film Taxi Driver

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images; Johnny Nunez/WireImage

A "Wonderful" Romance: Nov. 2022

During a chat with GQ, published in Nov. 2022, Kravitz said of Tatum, "He's just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Engaged: Oct. 2023

After over two years of dating, multiple outlets confirmed that Kravitz and Tatum are engaged to be married.

