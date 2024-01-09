Tarek El Moussa Reveals He Lived in a Halfway House After Christina Hall Divorce

Tarek El Moussa's life was flipped upside down when he divorced Christina Hall.
The HGTV host got candid about the personal struggles he faced in the aftermath of his 2016 breakup with his Flip or Flop costar, who he shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with.
"When my ex left me, I went to some soul-searching places," he revealed on the Jan. 8 episode of The Jeff Fenster Show podcast. "I actually lived in a halfway house. This is my first time sharing that."
Tarek said he voluntarily checked into the institution—which typically provides social, medical and psychiatric services to residents—because he "didn't know where to go" and "needed 24-hour care."
"It was pretty bad," he detailed, "because I had lost everything—it felt like—overnight."
Looking back at his marriage to the Christina on the Coast star, Tarek felt there was a "dark cloud over me" before calling it quits with Christina. "I wasn't the best guy. I wasn't the best husband," he said. "Wasn't the best father, wasn't the best son, wasn't the best friend. I just wasn't the best human."
Although Tarek was "going through a lot at the time," he acknowledged that there were "no excuses" for his behavior. As he put it, "My actions were not the best."
Tarek filed for divorce in 2017, finalizing his legal separation from Christina the following year.
Since then, he has turned his life around and found love with Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa, who he married in 2021 after more than two years of dating. The couple are parents to 11-month-old son Tristan.
"My relationship with him is different," the 42-year-old said of his youngest child. "I'm not stressed out. I'm not in my 20s. I'm not thinking about work, so I can be calm."
As for Christina, she, too, has moved on. She welcomed son Hudson with her second husband Ant Anstead in 2019. A year after finalizing their divorce in 2021, Christina tied the knot with real estate investor Josh Hall.
