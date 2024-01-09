Tarek El Moussa Reveals He Lived in a Halfway House After Christina Hall Divorce

Watch : Christina Hall Addresses Rumor She "Stole" Her Kids

Tarek El Moussa's life was flipped upside down when he divorced Christina Hall.

The HGTV host got candid about the personal struggles he faced in the aftermath of his 2016 breakup with his Flip or Flop costar, who he shares daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, with.

"When my ex left me, I went to some soul-searching places," he revealed on the Jan. 8 episode of The Jeff Fenster Show podcast. "I actually lived in a halfway house. This is my first time sharing that."

Tarek said he voluntarily checked into the institution—which typically provides social, medical and psychiatric services to residents—because he "didn't know where to go" and "needed 24-hour care."

"It was pretty bad," he detailed, "because I had lost everything—it felt like—overnight."

Looking back at his marriage to the Christina on the Coast star, Tarek felt there was a "dark cloud over me" before calling it quits with Christina. "I wasn't the best guy. I wasn't the best husband," he said. "Wasn't the best father, wasn't the best son, wasn't the best friend. I just wasn't the best human."