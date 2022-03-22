Christina Haack Reveals the Real Timeline of Her Relationship With Josh Hall

Watch : Christina Haack Slams People Criticizing Her New Relationship

Christina Haack is breaking down the walls and providing insight into her relationship with Josh Hall.

On March 20, the HGTV host posted a few then-and-now photos of the couple. "Nashville: March 2021 [fast-forward to] March 2022," she captioned the series. Borrowing a lyric from Chris Stapleton's song "Starting Over," she then added, "When nobody wins afraid of losing. And the hard roads are the ones worth choosing… Some day we'll look back and smile and know it was worth every mile."

While the post may appear to be just another sweet tribute, it actually offers some clues on the timeline of Christina and Josh's love story.

As fans may recall, the Christina on the Coast star and the real estate advisor were first photographed together last July, making their relationship Instagram official days later. At the time, a source told E! News, the two had been "dating for the last few months." And now, thanks to Christina's post, fans have a better indication of how long they were keeping their romance private.