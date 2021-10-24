Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Are Married: All the Details on Their Wedding Day

Watch : Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young Are Married

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are officially off the market.

HGTV's Flip or Flop star married the Selling Sunset real estate agent in a romantic outdoor wedding ceremony near Santa Barbara, Calif. in front of family and friends on Saturday, Oct. 23, a rep for the couple told E! News. The two exchanged vows under the center of a triple floral arch.

"We're married!!!" Tarek announced on his Instagram Story, along with a video of him and Heather kissing while standing with his kids, Taylor, 11 and Brayden, 6, and the rest of their wedding party.

Heather wore a fitted white corset dress with French lace, long sleeves, and a keyhole back custom-made by Israeli designer Galia Lahav for both the ceremony and reception, People magazine reported. Tarek sported a black velvet tux with a skull-and-crossbone-print lining.

Guest included most of the cast of Selling Sunset, the magazine added.

A day earlier, the couple celebrated at a rehearsal dinner. "Ready to say 'I do,'" Tarek wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two." Which is crazy. If you had asked me four years ago I would've told you I was never getting married again and honestly I didn't even think I would find love. Then one day Heather jumped onto my boat, looked at me, smiled and the rest is history. Thank god for that day. My life is so much better with you in it… now let's do this thing!!"