Christina Haack and Boyfriend Joshua Hall Are Instagram Official

And just like that, Christina Haack is off the market.
On Thursday, July 8, the 37-year-old Flip or Flop star posted photos with new boyfriend Joshua Hall to her Instagram Story, revealing she and her fellow real estate agent were enjoying "the most whimsical romantic dinner" together.
Christina and Joshua stepped out together publicly as a couple just days before going Insta official, photographed holding hands July 6 as they arrived at the Los Angeles airport en route to Mexico for her birthday trip. Though a source told E! News that Christina, who turns 38 on July 9, and Joshua "have been dating for the last few months."
Though Joshua works in Austin, Tex., he is originally from Southern California and well-versed in his new flame's on-camera lifestyle. His sister Stacie Adams appeared on The Hills as Stacie the Bartender and their other sister Jessica Hall joined BFF Kendra Wilkinson on her reality shows Kendra and Kendra on Top.
(Fun fact: Jessica is friends with Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young, currently engaged to Christina's ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa.)
Christina and Joshua's public coupling comes two weeks after the mother of three finalized her divorce from second husband Ant Anstead, with whom she shares 22-month-old son, Hudson.
More than a month ago, Christina talked to E! News about her post-breakup life, saying, "I believe that everyone deserves to have love and find love and I hope that happens for me. But it would take a really special someone and my goal right now is just to focus on my kids and keeping my private life, as private as it can possibly be."
Ant, meanwhile, is also in the process of renovating his love life. The British TV personality recently stepped out with new flame Renée Zellweger, proving no one is exactly flopping in this situation.