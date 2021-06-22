Christina Haack and Ant Anstead Finalize Divorce 9 Months After Breakup

Watch : Christina Anstead Slams "Absent Mother" Claims

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead's relationship is officially over.

The duo, who called it quits in September 2020 after two years of marriage, have finalized their divorce, Christina's rep confirms to E! News. According to legal filings, which were obtained by E! News, a judge signed off on the dissolution on Monday, June 21.

TMZ, who first broke the news, reports that Christina and Ant will share custody—both legal and physical—of their son, Hudson, 21 months. Additionally, the outlet revealed through its sources that the two privately negotiated how they'll disperse their assets and properties. Moreover, they won't have to provide financial support to one another moving forward.

At this time, both Christina and Ant have yet to publicly comment on their divorce being finalized.

Back in September, the 37-year-old reality TV personality announced that she and the English star decided to part ways.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," Christina shared on Instagram at the time. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."