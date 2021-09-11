How Tarek El Moussa Found His Forever Home in Fiancée Heather Rae Young

Watch : Heather Rae Young Shows Off Tarek El Moussa Tattoo

Leave it to Tarek El Moussa to flip his entire wedding plan.

Mere months after the Flip or Flop personality proposed to Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young in the ultimate realtor reality TV merger, the Newport Beach, Calif.-based pair announced they'd already locked in a date and a venue on California's Catalina Island.

But as the detail planning commenced, they realized they were desperately in need of a renovation.

"I noticed that she was super stressed out even with the help of our wedding planner and I could just tell something was off," El Moussa noted on Instagram last month. "At this point we had already decided on our wedding location and sent out our save the dates but it's not official until it's official and I wanted to make sure this was fun and enjoyable for Heather so... we decided to switch everything up."

That meant hiring a different wedding planner, Young noted in her own social media post, and sending out "new save the dates that said 'just kidding' on them." In place of their original venue, El Moussa detailed, he began "pulling some strings, working some magic, and was able to surprise her by securing our dream spot."