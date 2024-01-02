Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale Marks Two Years of Sobriety

Watch : Lucy Hale Gets Candid About Eating Disorder & Sobriety

Lucy Hale is continuing to show up for herself.

In a heartfelt post celebrating two years of sobriety, the Pretty Little Liars alum reflected on how the decision to quit drinking has changed her life.

"This continues to be the greatest gift I've given myself," the 34-year-old wrote in a Jan. 2 Instagram caption. "I remain so grateful for another year of growth, growing pains, lessons, joys, and self realizations."

Lucy added how "interactions, conversations, and moments of vulnerability" from different people in her life and with strangers have given her "so much meaning."

"Those experiences have been my favorite takeaway from this last year," the Hating Game actress continued in the caption. "To every person I have connected with…thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The Truth or Dare star, who has been open about her struggles with alcoholism, also addressed others who may be struggling with addiction.