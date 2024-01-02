Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale Marks Two Years of Sobriety

Lucy Hale is continuing to show up for herself.
In a heartfelt post celebrating two years of sobriety, the Pretty Little Liars alum reflected on how the decision to quit drinking has changed her life.
"This continues to be the greatest gift I've given myself," the 34-year-old wrote in a Jan. 2 Instagram caption. "I remain so grateful for another year of growth, growing pains, lessons, joys, and self realizations."
Lucy added how "interactions, conversations, and moments of vulnerability" from different people in her life and with strangers have given her "so much meaning."
"Those experiences have been my favorite takeaway from this last year," the Hating Game actress continued in the caption. "To every person I have connected with…thank you from the bottom of my heart."
The Truth or Dare star, who has been open about her struggles with alcoholism, also addressed others who may be struggling with addiction.
"Lastly, if you are struggling please know you are not alone and that you do not have to trek this path alone," she wrote. "There is no right or wrong way to heal and it is deeply personal and unique to each of us. My only advice is to remain open hearted, curious, and to find the people who see and support you. It does get better. Take it moment by moment."
The moving message was shared alongside a photo of how long Lucy had been sober in years, months, days and hours.
Her Pretty Little Liars costar Tyler Blackburn showed Lucy some love in the comments, writing, "So proud of you!" And longtime friend Colton Haynes expressed, "Love u so much Lulu. PROUD OF U!"
But it hasn't been an easy feat for the Dude actress, who previously admitted it took years to get sober.
"I've been working on getting sober since I was 20," she admitted on a February episode of the Diary of a CEO with Steven Barlett podcast. "I'm 33, it takes time. It took patience with myself."
But now, Lucy has taken her journey in stride.
"I can show up exactly who I am and share my story, and to actually be able to talk about this is so freeing because it's not chaining me down anymore," she continued. "It takes the power away from it. I can be Lucy, which is not always cute at times. Its dark and disgusting and scary and that's what makes us all complex, beautiful human beings, is we all have got this shadow self."
