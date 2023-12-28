The Most-Shopped Celeb Picks in 2023— Shay Mitchell, Oprah Winfrey, Kendall Jenner, Sofia Richie & More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Celebrity Skincare Recommendations— Drew Barrymore, Sydney Sweeney, Sarah Hyland & More
Dr. Dan's Cortibalm- Healing Lip Balm for Severely Chapped Lips
"I love Dr. Dan's Cortibalm. I really like this. It's so helpful for cold weather or any other time your lips are chapped. It's my go-to. I have one in the pocket of every coat," Drew Barrymore shared.
Drew's pick has 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Baimei Cryotherapy Ice Roller and Gua Sha Facial Tools
Sarah Hyland advised, "For budget-friendly picks, you can't go wrong with an ice roller from Amazon, especially when you're hungover. It's absolutely amazing, depuffs your face and helps with hangovers and headaches. When you pair that with a gua sha tool, it's always really amazing."
This two-piece set comes in 3 colors and has 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch
"They just work. Like legit work. It's so satisfying seeing all the gunk pulled out from a pimple into the sticker. I'm a guilty picker so these really help move the healing process along," Vanessa Hudgens shared.
Vanessa's pick has 101,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Alix Earle included these in her list of Prime Day deals. They're a celebrity favorite for sure. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li, and Olivia Liang have recommended the Mighty Patch.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
"I have one on me at all times, in my bag, in my bathroom. It has just been my staple product," Sydney Sweeney told E!.
This cult favorite product has 1.3 million+ Sephora Loves and 29,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Plus, there are lots of celebrity fans including Porsha Williams, Alix Earle, Justine Skye, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Brown, Kenzie Ziegler, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, Drew Sidora, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Serayah, and Ashley Haas.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
"Oh my gosh, the hype is real and I cosign on it. I will go to the desert where it's so dry, and I'll put that snail mucin on and mix it with whatever moisturizer I'm using. And I kid you not, I wake up and my skin is like butter," Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent told E!.
It has 49,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Urban Skin Rx Even Tone Cleansing Bar
Eva Marcille raved, "I've been using this product for over ten years now. I don't think there are many products you can use for over 10 years and still get that same level of consistency with, but I'm telling you people are always like 'What's your glow? How do you get it?' It's the same simple cleanser. You can get it anywhere. It's a good price and it will take your skin from whatever state it's in to the best that it could be. I swear by the product for hyperpigmentation, oily skin, dry skin, acne-prone skin, cystic acne, whatever. I'm telling you, friend, it will change your life. It is everything."
This cleansing bar has 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patches for Nose Pores
Paige DeSorbo shared, "If you have not tried these, do yourself a favor and put it in your cart right now. Even if you think you don't need it, try it. This is for the nose. If you have blackhead or any pimples a little bit under the skin, it totally sucks them out. I feel like the nose one is the one I was the most amazed by. I even put this on my boyfriend the other night and he was obsessed with this. They're so easy to sleep in. You don't even feel it."
Paige's pick has 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool- Eyebrow Razor & Face Shaver for Women (Set of 12)
Alix Earle recommended this affordable dermaplaning set. Use this multipurpose tool to remove unwanted facial hair, exfoliate skin, and shape eyebrows. There are three colors to choose from. These dermaplaning sets have 10,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Southern Charm star Oliva Flowers told E!, "My eyes don't lie, when I'm tired or if I have a food allergy reaction, my eyes are the first to puff up. So, the Skyn Iceland eye patches are my go to in the mornings."
Olivia's recommendation has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown recommended these also. Danny Pellegrino uses these too.
Weleda Skin Food Lip Butter
"I'm in my honeymoon phase with Weleda Skin Food Lip Butter," Vanderpump Rules and Winter House star Tom Schwartz said.
Tom's pick is a top-seller with 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes- 2 Packs
The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle has a three-step routine to remove makeup, sharing, "I use the Neutrogena makeup wipes first. I usually buy two packs at a time. That's the first layer of making coming off. It's a process."
Gizelle's must-have has 89,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 18,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Sarah Hyland shared, "We share eye patches, the Peter Thomas Roth ones." Wells Adams confirmed, "Those are so good."
She added, "You can get them at Sephora or you can even get them on Amazon as well." He advised, "The trick is to put them in the refrigerator."
These top-selling under eye gels have 71.3K+ Sephora Loves.
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask
The Bachelor's Rachael Kirkconnell shared, "Not only is this great after a flight while traveling for extra hydration, but it's good anytime your skin is needing some moisture. I'll keep one in my gym bag or purse and take it everywhere with me!"
Her pick has 269.8K+ Sephora Loves.
Celebrity Makeup Recommendations— Kendall Jenner, Sofia Richie, Kenya Moore & More
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick
If you want a matte lip look that actually feels comfortable on your lips, Kendall Jenner recommends the L'Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance , a new lipstick with 16 hours of comfortable wear, the brand claims. It has a hydrating formula is infused with hyaluronic acid. It's easy to apply because it goes on glossy and delivers a powdery, ultra-matte finish. There are 12 gorgeous, highly pigmented shades to choose from.
Maybelline Great Lash Washable Clear Mascara
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore said, "I love a clear mascara. I will brush my brows up with some clear mascara. It's Maybelline for me. I don't spend a lot of money on makeup unless it's something I've tried and I know I really absolutely love it. Maybelline and Covergirl are the best. Those brands make good products. I just don't think you have to believe the hype of a luxury brand."
"You can use this is a mascara, on your brows, for little baby hairs. You can do a lot." Kenya's pick has 18,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
"The Charlotte Tilbury makeup setting spray is amazing. Your face will not move. I put it on before I put on my foundation I put it on during. I put it on before I put on bronzer. I put it on afterwards. I even take it with me because it's really hydrating. It really solidifies makeup so it will not move," Olivia Culpo shared in her Coachella beauty guide.
Olivia's pick has 428.6K+ Sephora Loves. It has also been recommended by Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, The Bachelorette's Rachel Recchia, Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela, and Kristin Juszczyk.
Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint
"I'm gonna start with the Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint. I don't want anything over the summer in this California heat that is going to be too heavy. I just want something that's a two-for-one, a little tint [and] a little hydration. Honestly, I just feel like I have a really nice dewy glow," Sofia Richie said.
Sofia uses this skin tint in the shade 9. There are 18 shades to choose from.
Revlon Illuminance Skin-Caring Liquid Foundation
Ashley Graham explained, "I love the new Revlon Illuminance Skin-Caring Foundation because I feel like most of my days are 'no makeup' makeup days, and for me, this foundation is skincare plus coverage in one. As a mom who is so busy running to school drop-off, the grocery store, and doing my errands, I sometimes just want to have my brows brushed and something on my skin to feel pulled together."
IT Cosmetics CC+ Nude Glow Lightweight Foundation + Glow Serum with SPF 40
Meghan Trainor told E!, "My fellow TikTokers will love this. It's great for full coverage." This foundation has 103.6K+ Sephora Loves and 3,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Rinna Beauty Lip Kit
Lisa Rinna explained, "People love the ease of a kit. You have the pencil, the lipstick, and the lip gloss."
These sets were also recommended by Gizelle Bryant and Kenya Moore.
Yves Saint Laurent Touche Eclat Blur Face Primer
The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett shared, "I can typically get pretty dewy and oily in my T-zone. YSL makes a primer and I don't know what's in it, but it keeps my face matte all day. So, I do my serums and my whole skincare routine. And then I let all that soak in and I put that primer on and let that soak in. Then, my foundation goes on super smooth. And it just does not move. I even use it in my eyebrows. I put it in my eyebrows because I sweat in my eyebrows, which is weird."
Candiace's pick has 97.7K+ Sephora Loves.
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick in Chili Pepper
The Real Housewives of New York City star Jenna Lyons shared, "I get asked about my red lipstick all the time. Now you don't have to DM me and ask me what it is. This stuff does not come off, not at all."
She recommends the shade Chili Pepper, which is a matte red orange hue. Jenna's pick has 1.2 million Sephora Loves from shoppers who keep buying this lipstick over and over.
Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Lip Jelly Non-Sticky Gloss
"Recently, I've been obsessed with Tower 28 lip gloss and I will absolutely be putting it in my mom and mother-in-law's stockings this year," Bachelor in Paradise alum Hannah Godwin shared in her holiday gift guide.
Hannah's pick is a customer favorite with 726.6K+ Sephora Loves and there are many versatile shades to choose from.
Celebrity Hair Product Recommendations— Miranda Lambert, Rachel Recchia, Madison LeCroy & More
L'Oreal Paris Elvive Dream Lengths No Haircut Cream Leave In Conditioner
Olivia Holt shared, "I love L'Oreal's No Haircut Cream. Helps with split ends and damaged hair. It has lots of vitamins and castor oil which is so good for your hair! I swear by it!"
Olivia's pick has 10,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Batiste Original Dry Shampoo
"I've tried so many different dry shampoos but I keep running back to Batiste Original," Rachel Recchia said.
Rachel's recommendation has 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 14,200+ 5-star Ulta reviews. It's also an E! Shopping Editor favorite.
Wet Brush Original Detangling Hair Brush
Annie Murphy shared, "I love a good Wet Brush, as I have very little patience with tangles, but still like having hair."
"I always like to have a hairbrush on hand– especially if I need to shower and run out super quickly," Katie Austin said.
Katie's pick has 51,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 27 colors and patterns.
K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask Treatment
"K18 is a really good hair repair product. That's my go-to," Miranda Lambert revealed.
Miranda's pick has 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 175.9K+ Sephora Loves. This is an E! Shopping Editor favorite and Delilah Belle Hamlin recommended it too.
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo
"I love use Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo. My hair feels so refreshed every time I use it; it absorbs sweat and oil, gives my hair texture and body and smells AMAZING," The Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola said.
Alexia's pick has 146.9K+ Sephora Loves, 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and 2,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews. This dry shampoo was also recommended by Olivia Rodrigo The Bachelor's Genevieve Parisi.
Virtue Healthy Hair Refresh Dry Shampoo
"I use a lot of Virtue products. I have very straight hair and most of their products give me beautiful body. I use their shampoo and dry shampoo. These are products I do not change in my routine," Maria Sharapova said.
Celebrity Wellness Product Recommendations— Jennifer Aniston, Erin Andrews, Michael Strahan & More
Dr. Scholl's Severe Cracked Heel Balm
Erin Andrews revealed, "A must-have for me is this Severe Cracked Heel Balm. I put this on when I get home or get back to the hotel and need some hydration on my feet. It's essential when I haven't been able to get a pedicure. It's super easy to travel with."
Erin's pick has 15,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder
"My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie," Jennifer Aniston told E! News. "So easy to use."
Her pick has 149,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Essie Hard To Resist Nail Strengthener
"This essie product is amazing when I'm rocking a more natural nail look and need to give my nails a break. The formula strengthens my nails from damage and helps them look healthier. It also gives my nails a pretty pink tint," Charli D'Amelio said.
Charli's pick has 13,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Body Glide For Her Anti Chafe Balm
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss recommends this product, explaining, "For those of you who have thick thighs like me, sometimes they rub together."
Kandi's pick has 16,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's an E! Shopping Editor favorite.
Gaiam Essentials Thick Yoga Mat
Luann de Lesseps recommended this yoga mat to E! shoppers. It is a top-seller with 29,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has a soft, thick cushion that provides great support while you exercise and a textured grip to prevent you from slipping. The best part? You don't need a carrying case because it comes with an easy-to-attach carrier strap for simple transport. It is available in 9 colorways.
ProsourceFit High Density Foam Roller
"I get a ton of use out of my ProsourceFit High Density Foam Roller. It's great for relieving muscle tension, and I like that it comes in so many different size options. You can also use it for pilates and balance exercises, not just massages," Michael Strahan shared.
His pick comes in 8 colors and has 13,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Civpower Portable Neck Fan
Kristin Juszczyk shared, "For those extra hot games, I always make sure to bring my neck fan! You may think people are looking at you strange when you wear it, but trust me they just wish they had one!"
Kristin's pick comes in 7 colors and it has 5,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The DB Method Squat Machine
"The DB Method is an easy-to-use workout machine that alleviates tension from lower body, puts zero pressure on the spine, helps build mobility and is perfect for beginners to use as a means to help their upper body support their lower body while exercising," Jillian Michaels explained.
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler
"I try to drink three to four of these a day! I find that if I fill up a big cup in the morning and keep it with me, I'm much more likely to actually drink later that day! And I try to avoid using plastic bottles," Haylie Duff shared with E!.
Jenna Johnson said, "The hype is real! Keeps every mom hydrated while keeping her drink cold all day. It is a must have and a great gift!"
This tumbler has 30,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Crafts And The City SOO Jelly Pedicure Packs
"These pedicure packs are perfect for after a long day in uncomfortable shoes or during travel when I'm on my feet all day with the kids. Unlike other jelly foot soaks, these smell amazing and keep their heat for nearly two times longer," Ayesha Curry said.
Celebrity Fashion Recommendations— Martha Stewart, Kyle Richards, Oprah Winfrey & More
Dearfoams Women's Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Indoor/Outdoor Scuff Slipper
"Everybody has to have slippers like this. Every single Christmas I end up buying myself and my girls slippers. These are an affordable option. They're really cute, really soft, and comfortable. I wear these so much that I really wear them out in public now," Kyle Richards shared.
These come in 15 colors with standard and wide widths available. These slippers have 12,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Floerns Women's Causal Drawstring High Waist Baggy Straight Leg Joggers
The Bachelor's Caelynn Miller-Keyes shared, "I'm really into wide-leg sweatpants right now, and I love these from Amazon. I usually pair them with a white cropped tank, white sneakers, and a long coat if it's winter or a cropped zip-up jacket if it's warmer."
Caelynn's pick is available in 24 colors.
Old Navy Sleeveless PowerSoft 7/8-Length Bodysuit for Women
Katherine Schwarzenegger was spotted in the TikTok-famous Old Navy Sleeveless PowerSoft Jumpsuit. This jumpsuit has the perfect combination of light compression and ridiculously smooth fabric. This sculpting style is incredibly breathable and it's made from moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you dry and comfortable—even during the most intense workouts.
It comes in lots of colors and sizes ranging from XS to 4X with petite, standard, and tell lengths.
Martha Stewart Everyday Packable Jacket- Down Jacket with Hidden Pocket Zippers
"I wish you could see my closet. Every single day I wear a different vest or jacket that's color-coordinated with what I'm wearing," Martha Stewart said.
This jacket comes in five versatile colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
BaubleBar Astro 18K Gold Necklace
Katie Holmes was spotted rocking this astrology-inspired medallion pendant. The coolest part about the BaubleBar Astro 18K Gold Necklace is that it's essentially two necklaces in one. You can flip it over and wear the version that suits your mood. One side is colorful with touches of gold and the other is all gold with tiny pearl accents. This necklace is just $128, but if you factor in that it's a reversible necklace, it's an especially great buy. If you missed out on buying this necklace, the stars have aligned for you. It's back in stock, but probably not for long.
Good American Always Fits Good Straight Jeans
These jeans have gone viral many times over because each pair fits a range of four different sizes to accommodate weight fluctuations. Avani Gregg said, "The sizing of Always Fits is truly unlike any other denim you'll find out there. You can feel the difference when you put these on, they hug you in all the right places, without ever looking baggy or stretched out. There really is a pair for every body type, you slip them on and they mold to your figure and move so effortlessly with you."
Shuiangran Stylish and Simple Crossbody Bag
"What would a cute outfit be without a cute bag to pair it with? This one comes in other colors. White has been a go-to staple of mine. It can pretty much match every outfit. You can never go wrong with a white handbag. So cute. Honestly, I do not spend money on designer bags. All of my bags, I pretty much get on Amazon because they have so many cute ones," Scheana Shay said.
This handbag comes in 8 colors.
Risissida Faux Leather Blazer
"A special blazer is great. For instance, I think this faux leather blazer is essential to your wardrobe. You're gonna wear it with everything," Porsha Williams shared.
Porsha's stylish suggestion is available in 10 colorways with sizes ranging from small to 3 X.
Head Lightz Beanie and Glove Set with Charger
"Hands-free and stylish beanie with a headlamp for kids? Rechargeable? And matching gloves? Ingenious! Get ready for nighttime snowball fights," Oprah Winfrey said in her 2023 Favorite Things list.
Oprah's pick comes in 4 colors.
Celebrity Home Product Recommendations- Shawn Johnson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Hannah Brown & More
Kuluner TP-01 Waterproof Digital Instant Read Meat LCD Thermometer
The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown recommended this meat thermometer to E! shoppers, sharing, "No one wants food poisoning from your Sunday supper."
Hannah's pick has 29,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in 3 colors.
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover- Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture
The Bachelor alum Lauren Lane explained, "It's similar to a lint roller, but you don't have to peel off layers or tape. It has a little compartment and you can just empty the hair out. I don't exactly know how it works, but it works wonders on stubborn pet hair. It really makes it so easy to get pet hair off fabrics. It's great to clean the couch."
This product has 132,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
96NORTH Luxury Vanilla Soy Candles- Large 3 Wick Jar Candle
"This candle I love from 96North. I have so many candles in my house. Whenever people come to my house, they're always like 'your house always smells so pretty.' I always have candles burning. It creates a nice ambiance and it smells really good. I buy extra of these because I like to bring a candle as a hostess gift when I go to someone's home," Kyle Richards said.
Kyle's pick comes in 11 scents and it has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dash Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker for Hard Boiled, Poached, Scrambled Eggs, Omelets, Steamed Vegetables, Dumplings & More
Heidi D'Amelio shared, "The best kitchen gadget I've found that is great for keeping under budget is my Dash Egg Cooker! This one I have is a double decker so I can cook a full dozen of eggs within just a few minutes!"
Heidi's pick is available in 6 colors and it has 29,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Isaac Jacobs Clear Acrylic Serving Tray
Whitney Port said, "The acrylic tray is great. It's good for hosting and storing beauty products. It's a great accessory for a coffee table too. It's a good versatile piece for desk organization great. You can use it in the kitchen with salt, pepper, and olive oil. It's cute, chic, and simple. If you don't like the gold, they have silver handles too, which I actually prefer."
Whitney's pick comes in 7 shapes and sizes.
JBL Charge 4- Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Sarah Jessica Parker included this in her 2023 holiday gift guide. A reliable Bluetooth speaker is a total essential, especially if you're hosting or traveling. This one is sleek, has amazing sound quality, and it's waterproof. It comes in a ton of colors and has 46,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
It was also recommended by Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz. Summer House star Danielle Olivera, and Duff Goldman.
Bentgo Snack Cup
Shay Mitchell recommends these Bentgo Snack Cups, which are leak-proof, and dishwasher-safe. There are 5 colors to choose from.
