The Most-Shopped Celeb Picks in 2023— Shay Mitchell, Oprah Winfrey, Kendall Jenner, Sofia Richie & More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We love to shop and we love to know what celebrities are up to, so, of course, stars' product picks are right up our alley. We love sharing recommendations for clothes, beauty products, home items, and more from some of our favorite celebs.

Let's take a look back at this past year's content to find the celebrity-recommended products that E! News shoppers bought the most. Get your shop on with skincare recommendations from Drew Barrymore, Sydney Sweeney, Sarah Hyland, Eva Marcille, Lala Kent, and more celebs. You'll adore these celeb-approved makeup picks chosen by Kendall Jenner, Sofia Richie, Kenya Moore, and more.

Pamper yourself with hair products recommended by celebs including Miranda Lambert, Rachel Recchia, and Madison LeCroy. Prioritize wellness with picks from Jennifer Aniston, Erin Andrews, and more. Make your life easier with home items selected by Shay Mitchell, Hannah Brown, and Shawn Johnson East. Step up your fashion with styles shared by Porsha Williams, Oprah Winfrey, Kyle Richards, and more stars.

Feel like a star with these celeb-approved shopping recommendations.