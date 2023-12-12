Why Shannen Doherty Blames Charmed Costar Alyssa Milano for Rift With Holly Marie Combs

Shannen Doherty is looking back at the drama that conjured up behind the scenes of Charmed.
The actress, who starred in the show's first three seasons alongside Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs, is opening up about her longstanding rift with her former costars. As Shannen recalled, her friendship with Holly was affected by the "competitiveness" she said she felt between herself and Alyssa.
"It was really interesting of [her]," Shannen told Holly during the Dec. 11 episode of her IHeartRadio podcast Let's Be Clear, per Entertainment Weekly, "trying to pull you away from me."
During the show's second season, Holly underwent surgery to remove a potentially cancerous tumor. And afterward, Shannen claims that Alyssa and her mom prevented the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum from visiting her during the recovery process.
"Hospitals scared me to death," Shannen explained. "I waited 24 hours after your surgery to go and then it wasn't even easy for me to get in. I was being told I couldn't even get in. Alyssa and her mom were blocking people from seeing you and at the time you didn't know."
As she recalled, "I remember you texted me, ‘Dude are you going to come and see me?'"
That said, Shannen expressed feeling regret and guilt after receiving her costar's message.
"I also felt my anger at the situation of not being allowed to come see you and how a sort of family had swooped in," the 52-year-old added, "and caused a weird divide between the two of us that continued throughout season two, where I think I cried every single night."
Looking back at that time, Holly recalled building a bond with Alyssa and her family during filming, in part due to her own upbringing.
"I think it was pretty obvious I was raised by teenage parents and I didn't have a big family," the Pretty Little Liars star shared. "So you're right, when a family swooped in and tried to basically adopt me it was very seductive for me. I also wanted everybody to get along, I wanted the show to be successful."
But as Holly noted, she believes there weren't any "angels" nor "demons" on set.
"We all had bad days, we all had good days," she continued. "We all could have behaved better at certain points but there was a lack of awareness of a bigger broader picture."
E! News has reached out to Alyssa for comment and has not heard back.
For her part, the Insatiable actress has shared that she and Shannen moved past their feud and have since reconciled.
"I think a lot of our struggle came from feeling that I was in competition," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2021, "rather than it being that sisterhood that the show was so much about. And I have some guilt about my part in that."
It was Shannen's 2015 breast cancer diagnosis—which the actress recently shared has spread to her brain and bones—that prompted Alyssa to reach out with words of support.
"I have respect for her," she continued. "Great actress, loves her family so much, and I just wish I could've felt strong enough in who I was to recognize that back then."
