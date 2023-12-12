Why Shannen Doherty Blames Charmed Costar Alyssa Milano for Rift With Holly Marie Combs

Watch : Shannen Doherty Discovered Husband’s Affair Before Surgery

Shannen Doherty is looking back at the drama that conjured up behind the scenes of Charmed.

The actress, who starred in the show's first three seasons alongside Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs, is opening up about her longstanding rift with her former costars. As Shannen recalled, her friendship with Holly was affected by the "competitiveness" she said she felt between herself and Alyssa.

"It was really interesting of [her]," Shannen told Holly during the Dec. 11 episode of her IHeartRadio podcast Let's Be Clear, per Entertainment Weekly, "trying to pull you away from me."

During the show's second season, Holly underwent surgery to remove a potentially cancerous tumor. And afterward, Shannen claims that Alyssa and her mom prevented the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum from visiting her during the recovery process.

"Hospitals scared me to death," Shannen explained. "I waited 24 hours after your surgery to go and then it wasn't even easy for me to get in. I was being told I couldn't even get in. Alyssa and her mom were blocking people from seeing you and at the time you didn't know."