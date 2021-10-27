How Alyssa Milano Feels About Her Past Charmed Drama With Shannen Doherty

Watch : Alyssa Milano Unsure if She'll Watch the New "Charmed"

Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty may not have had a Charmed relationship in the past, but, these days, they're pretty cordial.

Milano confirmed this to be true while promoting her new book, Sorry Not Sorry, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, during which she noted that she could take ownership for her part in the on-set tension. "I think a lot of our struggle came from [the] feeling that I was in competition," she further shared, "rather than it being that sisterhood that the show was so much about. And I have some guilt about my part in that."

It was Doherty's breast cancer diagnosis in 2015 that reunited these former co-stars. Per Milano, she reached out when she first learned the news, which has since resulted in several friendly DMs on social media.

"I have respect for her," she continued. "Great actress, loves her family so much, and I just wish I could've felt strong enough in who I was to recognize that back then."