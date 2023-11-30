The Reason Why Jessica Simpson Feels She’s in Her 20s Again

Watch : Jessica Simpson Reflects on 6 Years of Sobriety

A clean lifestyle is irresistible for Jessica Simpson.

The singer—who celebrated six years of sobriety earlier this month—told E! News in an exclusive interview how giving up alcohol has helped her prioritize her health.

"Not drinking has been the best thing I've ever done for myself," Simpson shared at the Footwear News Achievement Awards Nov. 29, "because I have so much clarity."

"I like to be present when I'm in conversation with people," continued the 43-year-old, who took home the Icon Award. "I like to absorb what other people are thinking and I like to listen. That kind of blocked me from feeling my life. I'm feeling it now, and I love it!"

Being sober has also led to positive changes in her body.

"It's also good to keep the extra pounds off, I will say," the former MTV star said. "Especially during the holidays."