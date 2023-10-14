Breaking Down Influencer Scandals from Lunden Stallings and Olivia Bennett to Colleen Ballinger

Watch : Influencer Ruby Franke Charged with Felony Child Abuse

The honeymoon period was rather short-lived for newlyweds Lunden Stallings and Olivia Bennett.

Complete with a sleek Safiyaa dress (for Stallings), a Monique Lhuillier gown (for Bennett) and a three-tiered blackberry cheesecake, vanilla and lemon cake, the influencers' Sept. 30 black-tie wedding at Georgia's stately Naylor Hall was dubbed the "royal wedding of lesbian TikTok" by many of the duo's joint 700,000 followers.

"It's so great marrying a girl that is the same as you because there was genuinely no conflict," Stallings told People ahead of the vows. Referencing a debate they had during their cake tasting she added, "I think the only thing we disagreed on was the lemon cake, truly."

And yet their first day as a married duo proved to be less than sweet when—just as they began sharing snapshots of their big day—Reddit users resurfaced screenshots of what appeared to be since-deleted racially sensitive posts made by Stallings.