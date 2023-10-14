Breaking Down Influencer Scandals from Lunden Stallings and Olivia Bennett to Colleen Ballinger

The honeymoon period was rather short-lived for newlyweds Lunden Stallings and Olivia Bennett.
Complete with a sleek Safiyaa dress (for Stallings), a Monique Lhuillier gown (for Bennett) and a three-tiered blackberry cheesecake, vanilla and lemon cake, the influencers' Sept. 30 black-tie wedding at Georgia's stately Naylor Hall was dubbed the "royal wedding of lesbian TikTok" by many of the duo's joint 700,000 followers.
"It's so great marrying a girl that is the same as you because there was genuinely no conflict," Stallings told People ahead of the vows. Referencing a debate they had during their cake tasting she added, "I think the only thing we disagreed on was the lemon cake, truly."
And yet their first day as a married duo proved to be less than sweet when—just as they began sharing snapshots of their big day—Reddit users resurfaced screenshots of what appeared to be since-deleted racially sensitive posts made by Stallings.
Amid the backlash, the pair uploaded a 10-minute apology video to their shared TikTok Stories, Stallings saying she was "completely and utterly disgusted and ashamed" by her past behavior.
"I don't want people to think that I am just sweeping this under the rug or that it's something I'm not going to address or don't want to address because I do want to address it," she continued. "That's not who I am."
For better or worse, her new wife has her back. Calling the missives an "unfortunate and ignorant mistake," Bennett said, "It's so disappointing to see that those things were written, and written by somebody that I love, but I also know to my heart and core that's not who you are. I would've never married her if that's who she was today."
Despite the mea culpa, the criticism didn't cease, with detractors noting their wedding venue had ties to cotton mill owner Roswell King, who controlled several plantations that were operated by slave labor, with his son overseeing the creation of the property during the 1840s.
While the couple has yet to respond to the continued judgement, they're far from the first content creators to be faced with the opposite of a social media double-tap. Influencer scandals range from the just a bit catty (James Charles, you know what you did to Lauren Conrad) to the allegedly criminal (see: YouTuber Ruby Franke). Here are some of the biggest.