Blac Chyna Marks One Year of Sobriety With Subtle Nod to Daughter Dream and Son King

Blac Chyna just hit a major milestone in her sobriety journey.
It was one year ago that the Rob & Chyna alum went sober, and she marked the anniversary of her decision with her mom Tokyo Toni, with whom she was previously estranged. As seen in photos shared on Instagram Sept. 15, Chyna (whose real name is Angela White) received a kiss on the cheek from the matriarch as they celebrated with flowers, cake, balloons and—of course—the 35-year-old's new one year chip.
"September 14 , 2023 marks my one-year of sobriety," Chyna wrote on Instagram. "This year taught me a lot about myself. I made up my mind on September 14, 2022 that I was done with the alcohol."
Although the reality star admitted that the "process is not easy," she's proud of herself for taking action and said she'll be "continuing practicing sobriety" moving forward.
"Angela White is unstoppable," Chyna—who shares daughter Dream, 6, with Rob Kardashian and son King, 10, with Tyga—continued, "smart, beautiful, brave."
She also gave a sweet nod to her kids, calling herself "a great mother" and "a great friend."
Chyna ended her post with a message to those who are struggling with addiction, writing, "Just know that you can do it and you are worth it."
"God loves you," she continued. "It's so many different apps, and groups that can help you with this journey, and you're not alone."
But cutting alcohol out of her life hasn't been the only lifestyle change Chyna made during her transformative year. Back in March, Chyna underwent a breast and butt reduction surgery, as well as had the fillers in her face dissolved.
"I'm tired of the look and it's just not flattering," she explained of her decision to reverse her previous cosmetics procedures in a May 12 video. "I'm just ready to get back to Angela. Blac Chyna's Blac Chyna and I feel like I've outgrown that and it's just time for a change."
Jokingly referring to herself as Jigsaw, the masked villain from the Saw movies, Chyna that fillers "totally changed my face."
"It's not what I look like," she added. "I'm just ready to take it out."
In addition to changing her appearance, Chyna also found a renewed belief in Christianity, getting baptized and receiving a doctorate from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College amid her new chapter.
Check out more celebs sharing their sobriety journeys below.