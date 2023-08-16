Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Break Up After One Year of Marriage

Britney Spears is no longer asking for more of Sam Asghari's love.
The pop star and her actor husband have broken up after more than one year of marriage, according to multiple outlets.
The former couple first started dating in 2016, after meeting on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party." Several months later, they made things official and he was soon a major part of the Grammy winner's life.
"Not only has this cute a--hole been with me through the hardest years of my life," Britney, 41, gushed in August 2021, "but he happens to be an extremely good cook!"
Sam, 29, was indeed by Britney's side through her emotional legal battle to terminate her conservatorship after 13 years.
"Britney feels like the weight of the last decade or so is slowly but surely lifting off of her shoulders," a source close to the trainer told E! News in 2021. "She feels empowered beyond words, and a large part of that is Sam, who empowers her in every way and has been her rock throughout this entire ordeal since she decided to speak up. She is eternally thankful to have him in her corner."
Just two months before a judge ruled to end Britney's conservatorship in November 2021, Britney and Sam announced their engagement, with the "Stronger" singer showing off 4-carat diamond engagement ring. She wrote on Instagram at the time, "I can't f--king believe it."
And after five years together, the fitness influencer tied the knot with Britney in June 2022, hosting their nuptials and fairytale-themed wedding reception in Southern California.
Donning a Donatella Versace wedding gown, Britney walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's song "Can't Help Falling in Love" and said "I do" in front of guests including Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez. In the fallout of her legal battle, her family was not invited, a source close to Britney told E! News at the time.
"Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!!" she wrote on Instagram after the lavish event. "It was the most spectacular day !!!"
Her team created "literally a dream castle" for the event and she gushed, "The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better."
The "Toxic" singer—who shares sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, with ex Kevin Federline—noted that she did have a panic attack that afternoon, but "got it together" before the big moment. (Her sons were not among the attendees at her and Sam's nuptials.)
Earlier this year, the pair sparked split rumors when they were each spotted in different cities without wedding bands on those fingers. However, Sam's rep, Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent, told E! News in March that the spouses were not having marital issues.
In fact, Sam had remained in Los Angeles while Britney hit the beach in Mexico because he was filming a new movie, with his rep confirming that's why his ring was removed.
They seemed to still be going strong in June, when Sam celebrated their wedding anniversary with a sweet tribute on social media, writing, "Happy 1 Year to me & my better half."
Prior to tying the knot with the Black Monday alum, Britney was wed to Kevin from 2004 to 2007 and to Jason Allen Alexander for less than three days in 2004.
The news of Sam and Britney's breakup comes just a few months before her highly-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, hits shelves Oct. 24. And she's already made it clear the book will dive deep into her life in the spotlight. As she teased on Instagram last month, "It's coming.. my story, on my terms, at last. Are you ready?"
E! News has reached out to Britney and Sam's reps for comment on the split but hasn't heard back.
Keep reading to look back at Britney's history with Sam: