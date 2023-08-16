Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Break Up After One Year of Marriage

Watch : Britney Spears' Upcoming Memoir Has a Release Date

Britney Spears is no longer asking for more of Sam Asghari's love.

The pop star and her actor husband have broken up after more than one year of marriage, according to multiple outlets.

The former couple first started dating in 2016, after meeting on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party." Several months later, they made things official and he was soon a major part of the Grammy winner's life.

"Not only has this cute a--hole been with me through the hardest years of my life," Britney, 41, gushed in August 2021, "but he happens to be an extremely good cook!"

Sam, 29, was indeed by Britney's side through her emotional legal battle to terminate her conservatorship after 13 years.

"Britney feels like the weight of the last decade or so is slowly but surely lifting off of her shoulders," a source close to the trainer told E! News in 2021. "She feels empowered beyond words, and a large part of that is Sam, who empowers her in every way and has been her rock throughout this entire ordeal since she decided to speak up. She is eternally thankful to have him in her corner."