Britney Spears Says She Had "Panic Attack" Before "Spectacular" Wedding to Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is a Mrs., and her loneliness certainly ain't killing her no more.
One day after saying "I do" to Sam Asghari June 9, the singer reflected on her fairytale wedding and some bumps on the road to her castle.
"Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!!" she said on Instagram on June 10. "It was the most spectacular day !!!"
She said she was "so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me … WE'RE GETTING MARRIED !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together."
Despite the stress, Britney recalled how her "fantastic" wedding team created "literally a dream castle" for the event. "The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better," she gushed. "I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times !!! I mean come on … we were all VOGUING !!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!"
The pop star added that she's "in shock" by the star-studded guest list, which included Paris Hilton, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson, Drew Barrymore and more.
In fact, Britney was "speechless" that two icons in particular accepted her invite: "girl crush" Drew and Selena, "who btw is way prettier in person if that's possible."
On her big day, Britney stunned in a white custom gown made by friend and designer Donatella Versace, which included off-the-shoulder cap sleeves and a thigh-high slit. The pop star completed the look with white Versace heels and a floor-length veil, while Sam kept it simple and classy for the big day, choosing to wear a suit by the designer.
Britney put it best: "I felt so beautiful."
However, some of Britney's family members were MIA, such as her two sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Meanwhile, a source told E! News that the singer's mom Lynne Spears, dad Jamie Spears and little sister Jamie Lynn Spears were not invited to the wedding.
Everything was going perfectly as planned until Britney's ex-husband Jason Alexander tried to crash the festivities during the set-up process. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Britney's ex-husband was arrested and charged with trespassing, vandalism and battery after he filmed himself on Instagram Live trying to break into the wedding.
"I'm her first husband," Jason told a worker at the venue, according to screen recordings. "I'm here to crash the wedding because nobody is here except Sam. Where the f--k is the family?"
Britney and Sam have since obtained a restraining order against Jason, who does not have an attorney on record who can speak on his behalf.
Though a source close to Sam said the moment left Britney "a bit shaken up," she didn't let the intrusion get in the way of her special day. With the drama out of sight and out of mind, Britney and Sam danced the night away at the reception, with Britney even sharing a kiss with Madonna and duetting "Stars Are Blind" with Paris.
And while the newlyweds don't have any honeymoon plans booked just yet, they are happy to just be living in the moment. As another source told E! News, Britney is "in a wonderful place, finally and everyone around her is thrilled for her."