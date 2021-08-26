Britney Spears Praises Sam Asghari for Sticking By Her Through "Hardest Years" of Her Life

Britney Spears is feeling like one "Lucky" gal.
The pop star took to Instagram on Wednesday, Aug. 25 to offer a rare glimpse into her longtime relationship with Sam Asghari, who first stole her heart in 2016. More specifically, the "Circus" singer praised her boyfriend for sticking by her side, especially as she continues to fight for her freedom amid her ongoing conservatorship battle.
"Not only has this cute a--hole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook!" the 39-year-old musician captioned her post, alongside a throwback selfie of the two posing together. "Fast & Furious franchise, don't miss out on your next star."
Sam couldn't have agreed more, cheekily responding, "Yes [thumbs up emoji] F that a--hole [crying laughing emoji]."
Britney's sweet tribute marks one of the first times that she's publicly thanked Sam for his support as she continues to endure turmoil.
In June, Britney fiercely testified in court about her experience under a 13-year conservatorship and has since been vocal about ending it altogether. Earlier this month, Britney's father, Jamie Spears, stated in a court filing that he's willing to step down as a conservator of her estate—a position he's held since 2008.
But even as the Louisiana native continues to navigate a "lot of change" in her life, there's one thing that remains a constant: Sam.
Following her testimony in June, a source close to the fitness model told E! News that he's been Britney's biggest champion.
"Britney feels like the weight of the last decade or so is slowly but surely lifting off of her shoulders," the insider shared at the time. "She feels empowered beyond words, and a large part of that is Sam, who empowers her in every way and has been her rock throughout this entire ordeal since she decided to speak up. She is eternally thankful to have him in her corner."
A second source close to Sam echoed similar sentiments, explaining, "He has seen her on her darkest days and has been there for her...It's heartbreaking for him to see her upset every day. Sam tries his best to be there and comfort her as much as possible."
The insider explained that Sam can only do so much as there are "restrictions in their relationship." But despite some setbacks in their romance, there's no denying their strong connection.
As the source put it, "They are truly in love and Sam will always be there for her. They do have plans for the future but the first step is getting Britney out of the conservatorship."
Britney's next court hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29 and will most likely touch on her desire to have her father removed as her conservator.