How Sam Asghari Helped “Empower” Britney Spears to Share Her Truth About the Conservatorship

Britney Spears is certainly stronger than yesterday.
The "Lucky" singer spoke to a superior court judge on June 23, about the mistreatment she has allegedly endured during her 13-year conservatorship led by father, Jamie Spears, 68. Britney powerfully stood her ground in a lengthy speech about why she believes she does not need a conservator anymore.
And, it turns out, her personal trainer boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, has been right by Britney's side the whole time, empowering her to speak up.
One source close to Sam exclusively revealed to E! News, "Britney feels like the weight of the last decade or so is slowly but surely lifting off of her shoulders. She feels empowered beyond words, and a large part of that is Sam, who empowers her in every way and has been her rock throughout this entire ordeal since she decided to speak up. She is eternally thankful to have him in her corner."
Another source close to the trainer also told E! News, "Sam is very proud of Britney for speaking her truth yesterday. He has seen her on her darkest days and has been there for her and has tried to help raise her spirits."
"He has known what the family has done to Britney for years and wishes he could do something to help her," the insider continued. "It's heartbreaking for him to see her upset every day. Sam tries his best to be there and comfort her as much as possible."
Despite Sam's efforts, there are still "restrictions in their relationship," per the source.
"They are both fed up," the insider detailed. "Marriage is definitely something they have talked about and Sam would marry Britney immediately, if they were allowed. They are truly in love and Sam will always be there for her. They do have plans for the future but the first step is getting Britney out of the conservatorship."
Following Britney's comments in her hearing, Jamie's attorney said, "Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."