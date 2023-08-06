Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Break Up After 4 Years Together

Watch : Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick Answer BURNING Questions

Kaitlyn Bristowe's journey to find love continues.

The former Bachelorette star and fiancé Jason Tartick have called it quits, he shared on Aug. 6.

"After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement," he wrote, in part, in an Instagram post. "We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate."

Noting that their "friendship is incredibly important to both of us," Jason added, "We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other."

"It's heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye," he continued, "but our care and admiration for one another will never die."

This relationship update comes two years after the pair announced their engagement and four years after they went public with their romance.

Though Kaitlyn, 38, and Jason, 34, are both members of Bachelor Nation—she first appeared on Chris Soules' 2015 season of The Bachelor, followed by her own season of The Bachelorette later that year, while Jason starred on Becca Kufrin's 2018 season of ABC dating show—the pair didn't meet on TV.