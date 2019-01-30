Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have confirmed their relationship status!

The Bachelor Nation duo, who have been sparking romance rumors in recent weeks, addressed the speculation on the Today show Wednesday. "I mean I was gonna use my podcast to break the news, but I guess the Today show beat me to it," Kaitlyn joked during the morning show segment, confirming they are an item.

When asked by co-host Hoda Kotb how long they've been together, Jason replied, "About a month or so."

Jason went on to share that they met on Kaitlyn's podcast, explaining, "We were friends, a little banter here and there, and then friendship turned into a relationship."