Blake Lively Cheekily Clarifies Her Trainer Is Not the Father of Her and Ryan Reynolds’ 4 Kids

A girl who knows how to cleverly avoid gossip.

After Blake Lively shared a sizzling bikini photo to Instagram July 27, the Gossip Girl alum—who is mom to kids James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and recently welcomed a fourth baby with husband Ryan Reynolds—received tons of compliments from social media users.

After one person wrote, "How do you have 4 kids????" Blake simply tagged her trainer, Don Saladino—but then managed to quickly clarify the mention.

"Wait, no," the 35-year-old wrote. "That's not how. He's not the father. He's just the one who helps me fit into (some of) my clothes again after. He's an even better person and friend than trainer. And that's saying a lot."

This isn't the first time that the Green Lantern star has given a cheeky shoutout to Don. In fact, when the actress was expecting her fourth child, she shared a side-by-side photo with him to Instagram taken months apart, with the second featuring her baby bump on full display.